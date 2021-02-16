Correction: COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS 02/16/2021 | 05:46pm EST Send by mail :

A release was previously issued with the same headline by Comstock Resources, Inc. Please note that we have corrected the unit of reported gas production for both the three months ended December 31, 2020 and the year ended December 31, 2020 to 1.2 billion cubic feet ("Bcf") per day from 1.2 million cubic feet ("MMcf) per day stated in the original press release. Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 For the fourth quarter of 2020, Comstock reported net income available to common stockholders of $77.5 million or $0.30 per diluted share. The quarter results included a $80.2 million unrealized gain on the mark-to-market value of the Company's derivative financial instruments that are held to hedge oil and natural gas prices. The adjusted net income available to common stockholders excluding the unrealized gain on the hedge contracts and other non-recurring items for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $34.6 million or $0.14 per diluted share. Comstock produced 109.0 billion cubic feet ("Bcf") of natural gas and 0.3 million barrels ("Bbls") of oil or 111.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent ("Bcfe") in the fourth quarter of 2020. Natural gas production averaged 1.2 Bcf per day, an increase of 6% over natural gas production in the third quarter of 2020. Oil production in the fourth quarter of 2020 averaged 3,694 Bbls of oil per day as compared to 3,851 Bbls per day produced in the third quarter of 2020. Comstock's average realized natural gas price in the fourth quarter of 2020, including realized hedging gains, was $2.40 per Mcf as compared to $2.30 per Mcf realized in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $1.95 per Mcf realized in the third quarter of 2020. The Company's average realized oil price in the fourth quarter of 2020, including realized hedging gains, was $44.47 per Bbl as compared to $50.36 per Bbl in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $33.52 per Bbl in the third quarter of 2020. Oil and gas sales were $276.8 million (including realized hedging gains) in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $308.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDAX, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, exploration expense and other noncash expenses was $210.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to adjusted EBITDAX of $234.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company's operating cash flow generated in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $154.6 million as compared to $187.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020 For the year ended December 31, 2020, Comstock reported a net loss available to common stockholders of $83.4 million or $0.39 per diluted share. The loss was primarily due to a $124.5 million unrealized loss related to the mark-to-market valuation of derivative financial instruments. Adjusted net income available to common stockholders excluding the unrealized loss on hedges and other non-recurring items for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $49.6 million or $0.23 per diluted share. Comstock produced 450.8 Bcf of natural gas and 1.5 million Bbls of oil or 459.9 Bcfe for the year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to 292.8 Bcf of natural gas, 2.7 million Bbls of oil or 308.9 Bcfe for the year ended December 31, 2019. Natural gas production averaged 1.2 Bcf per day in 2020, an increase of 54% over natural gas production in 2019. Oil production averaged 4,120 Bbls of oil per day in 2020 compared to 7,356 Bbls of oil per day in 2019. Comstock's average realized natural gas price, including realized hedging gains, was $2.07 per Mcf for the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $2.35 per Mcf realized for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company's average realized oil price in 2020, including realized hedging gains, was $40.88 per barrel as compared to $49.64 per barrel in 2019. Oil and gas sales were $993.1 million, including realized hedging gains, for the year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to oil and gas sales of $821.4 million in 2019. Adjusted EBITDAX of $722.2 million in 2020 was 18% higher than adjusted EBITDAX of $613.6 million in 2019. The Company's operating cash flow generated for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $521.2 million increased 11% over operating cash flow of $468.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Drilling Results Comstock spent $483.6 million during 2020 for drilling and development activities in 2020. Comstock also spent $7.9 million on leasing activity. $476.9 million was spent to develop its Haynesville and Bossier shale properties, comprised of $436.1 million on drilling and completing wells and an additional $40.8 million on other development activity. Comstock drilled 55 (46.1 net) operated horizontal Haynesville shale wells during the year ended December 31, 2020, which had an average lateral length of 9,247 feet. Comstock also participated in 16 (1.3 net) non-operated Haynesville shale wells in 2020. During the year ended December 31, 2020, Comstock turned 76 (43.7 net) Haynesville shale wells to sales and currently expects to turn 14 (13.0 net) operated wells to sales in the first quarter of 2021. Since its last operational update, Comstock completed an additional 20 (17.7 net) Haynesville shale wells. The average initial production rate of these wells was 24 MMcf per day and had an average completed lateral length of 9,288 feet. 2020 Proved Oil & Gas Reserves Comstock also announced that proved natural gas and oil reserves as of December 31, 2020 were estimated at 5.6 trillion cubic feet ("Tcf") of natural gas and 11.0 million Bbls of oil, or 5.6 Tcfe as compared to total proved reserves of 5.4 Tcfe as of December 31, 2019. The reserve estimates were determined under the SEC guidelines and were audited by the Company's independent reserve engineering firms. The 5.6 Tcfe of proved reserves at December 31, 2020 were 36% developed and 97% were operated by Comstock. The present value, using a 10% discount rate, or the future net cash flows before income taxes of the proved reserves (the "PV-10 Value") was approximately $2.0 billion, using average first of month 2020 prices of $1.99 per Mcf of natural gas and $39.57 per Bbl of oil. The PV-10 Value was impacted by the much lower oil and gas prices required under the SEC methodology. The natural gas and oil prices used in determining the December 31, 2020 proved reserves estimates were 23% lower for natural gas and 29% lower for oil as compared to prices used at December 31, 2019. The PV-10 Value using NYMEX reference prices of $2.75 per Mcf for natural gas and $50.00 per barrel for oil less the Company’s differentials would have been $4.4 billion.

The following table reflects the changes in the proved reserve estimates since the end of 2019: Oil

(MMBbls) Natural Gas

(Bcf) Total

(Bcfe) Proved Reserves: Proved Reserves at December 31, 2019 16.7 5,341.5 5,442.0 Production (1.5 ) (450.8 ) (459.9 ) Extensions and discoveries — 365.7 365.7 Revisions: Price (2.9 ) (68.2 ) (85.3 ) Performance and Other (1.3 ) 374.7 366.4 Proved Reserves at December 31, 2020 11.0 5,562.9 5,628.9 Despite the low prices used to determine proved reserves, Comstock replaced 159% of its 2020 production excluding price revisions and 141% including them. Based on the 2020 proved reserve additions, Comstock’s "all-in" finding costs were approximately $0.66 per Mcfe excluding price-related revisions ($0.75 per Mcfe including price-related revisions). 2021 Drilling Budget The Company currently plans to spend approximately $510 million to $550 million in 2021 on drilling and completion activities primarily focused on development of its Haynesville/Bossier shale properties and $7 million to $10 million on its leasing program. Under its current operating plan, Comstock expects to drill 62 (51.0 net) and complete 58 (50.5 net) operated horizontal wells utilizing five to six rigs during 2021. Other Matters Comstock has planned a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Central Time on February 17, 2021, to discuss the fourth quarter of 2020 operational and financial results. Investors wishing to participate should visit the Company's website at www.comstockresources.com for a live webcast or dial 844-776-7840 (international dial-in use 661-378-9538) and provide access code 8399473 when prompted. If you are unable to participate in the original conference call, a web replay will be available approximately 24 hours following the completion of the call on Comstock's website at www.comstockresources.com . The web replay will be available for approximately one week. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT February 17, 2021 and will continue until 1:00 p.m. February 24, 2021. To hear the replay, call 855-859-2056 (404-537-3406) if calling from outside the US). The conference call access code is 8399473. This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Natural gas sales $ 261,424 $ 260,206 $ 809,399 $ 635,795 Oil sales 13,347 29,042 48,796 132,894 Total oil and gas sales 274,771 289,248 858,195 768,689 Operating expenses: Production and ad valorem taxes 9,199 12,999 36,967 35,702 Gathering and transportation 29,159 29,957 106,582 71,303 Lease operating 23,342 26,285 102,452 80,762 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 104,284 111,842 417,112 276,526 General and administrative 6,049 6,484 32,040 29,244 Exploration — — 27 241 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (1 ) — (17 ) 25 Total operating expenses 172,032 187,567 695,163 493,803 Operating income 102,739 101,681 163,032 274,886 Other income (expenses): Gain from derivative financial instruments 81,929 19,790 9,951 51,735 Other income 287 282 1,080 622 Transaction costs — 90 — (41,010 ) Interest expense (66,065 ) (54,107 ) (234,829 ) (161,541 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — (861 ) — Total other income (expenses) 16,151 (33,945 ) (224,659 ) (150,194 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 118,890 67,736 (61,627 ) 124,692 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes (36,967 ) (12,620 ) 9,210 (27,803 ) Net income (loss) 81,923 55,116 (52,417 ) 96,889 Preferred stock dividends and accretion (4,400 ) (14,287 ) (30,996 ) (22,415 ) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 77,523 $ 40,829 $ (83,413 ) $ 74,474 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.22 $ (0.39 ) $ 0.52 Diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.19 $ (0.39 ) $ 0.52 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 231,377 187,280 215,194 142,750 Diluted 275,127 284,100 215,194 187,378 COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands) As of December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,272 $ 18,532 Accounts receivable 145,786 180,341 Derivative financial instruments 8,913 75,304 Income taxes receivable — 5,109 Other current assets 14,839 10,399 Total current assets 199,810 289,685 Property and equipment, net 4,084,550 4,008,803 Goodwill 335,897 335,897 Income taxes receivable — 5,109 Derivative financial instruments 661 13,888 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,025 3,509 Other assets 40 231 $ 4,623,983 $ 4,657,122 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 259,284 $ 252,994 Accrued costs 133,019 137,166 Operating leases 2,284 1,994 Derivative financial instruments 47,005 222 Total current liabilities 441,592 392,376 Long-term debt 2,517,149 2,500,132 Deferred income taxes 200,583 211,772 Derivative financial instruments 2,364 4,220 Long-term operating leases 740 1,515 Asset retirement obligation 19,290 18,151 Other non-current liabilities 492 6,351 Total liabilities 3,182,210 3,134,517 Mezzanine Equity: Preferred stock 175,000 379,583 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 116,206 95,003 Additional paid-in capital 1,095,384 909,423 Accumulated earnings 55,183 138,596 Total stockholders' equity 1,266,773 1,143,022 $ 4,623,983 $ 4,657,122 COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands, except per unit amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Gas production (MMcf) 109,013 121,521 450,836 292,834 Oil production (Mbbls) 340 577 1,508 2,685 Total production (MMcfe) 111,052 124,980 459,883 308,944 Natural gas sales $ 261,424 $ 260,206 $ 809,399 $ 635,795 Natural gas hedging settlements (1) 240 19,302 122,036 52,297 Total natural gas including hedging 261,664 279,508 931,435 688,092 Oil sales 13,347 29,042 48,796 132,894 Oil hedging settlements (1) 1,767 — 12,849 387 Total oil including hedging 15,114 29,042 61,645 133,281 Total oil and gas sales including hedging $ 276,778 $ 308,550 $ 993,080 $ 821,373 Average gas price (per Mcf) $ 2.40 $ 2.14 $ 1.80 $ 2.17 Average gas price including hedging (per Mcf) $ 2.40 $ 2.30 $ 2.07 $ 2.35 Average oil price (per barrel) $ 39.27 $ 50.36 $ 32.36 $ 49.49 Average oil price including hedging (per barrel) $ 44.47 $ 50.36 $ 40.88 $ 49.64 Average price (per Mcfe) $ 2.47 $ 2.31 $ 1.87 $ 2.49 Average price including hedging (per Mcfe) $ 2.49 $ 2.47 $ 2.16 $ 2.66 Production and ad valorem taxes $ 9,199 $ 12,999 $ 36,967 $ 35,702 Gathering and transportation $ 29,159 $ 29,957 $ 106,582 $ 71,303 Lease operating $ 23,342 $ 26,285 $ 102,452 $ 80,762 Production and ad valorem taxes (per Mcfe) $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $ 0.08 $ 0.11 Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe) $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 Lease operating (per Mcfe) $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.22 $ 0.27 Oil and Gas Capital Expenditures: Acquisitions $ — $ 41,828 $ — $ 2,097,451 Exploratory leasehold 6,492 — 7,949 — Development leasehold 5,659 890 13,022 7,603 Development drilling and completion 155,691 150,960 436,074 493,625 Other development 8,062 3,121 34,525 9,339 Total $ 175,904 $ 196,799 $ 491,570 $ 2,608,018 (1) Included in gain from derivative financial instruments in operating results. COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS: Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 77,523 $ 40,829 $ (83,413 ) $ 74,474 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (1 ) — (17 ) 25 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative financial instruments (80,158 ) (488 ) 124,545 949 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 861 — Non-cash interest amortization from adjusting debt assumed in

acquisition to fair value 5,811 5,065 22,112 9,143 Non-cash accretion from adjusting preferred stock issued in

acquisition to fair value — 4,583 5,417 4,583 Impairment of unevaluated oil and gas properties — — 27 — Transaction costs — (90 ) — 41,010 Covey Park July 2019 hedging settlements — — — 4,574 Adjusted benefit (provision) for income taxes 31,408 (836 ) (19,930 ) (12,420 ) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (1) $ 34,583 $ 49,063 $ 49,602 $ 122,338 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders per diluted share $ 0.14 $ 0.22 $ 0.23 $ 0.77

ADJUSTED EBITDAX: Net income (loss) $ 81,923 $ 55,116 $ (52,417 ) $ 96,889 Interest expense 66,065 54,107 234,829 161,541 Income taxes 36,967 12,620 (9,210 ) 27,803 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 104,284 111,842 417,112 276,526 Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments (80,158 ) (488 ) 124,545 949 Exploration — — 27 241 Stock-based compensation 1,730 1,661 6,464 4,020 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 861 — Transaction costs — (90 ) — 41,010 Covey Park July 2019 hedging settlements — — — 4,574 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (1 ) — (17 ) 25 Total Adjusted EBITDAX (2) $ 210,810 $ 234,768 $ 722,194 $ 613,578 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders is presented because of its acceptance by investors and by Comstock management as an indicator of the Company's profitability excluding non-cash unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments and other unusual items. Adjusted EBITDAX is presented in the earnings release because management believes that adjusted EBITDAX, which represents Comstock's results from operations before interest, income taxes, and certain non-cash items, including depreciation, depletion and amortization and exploration expense, is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by certain investors and financial analysts. COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW: Net income (loss) $ 81,923 $ 55,116 $ (52,417 ) $ 96,889 Reconciling items: Deferred income taxes 37,034 12,821 (9,409 ) 28,026 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 104,284 111,842 417,112 276,526 Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments (80,158 ) (488 ) 124,545 949 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 9,807 7,068 34,038 16,274 Stock-based compensation 1,730 1,661 6,464 4,020 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 861 — Transaction costs — (90 ) — 41,010 Covey Park July 2019 hedging settlements — — — 4,574 Exploration — — 27 — (Gain) loss on sale of assets (1 ) — (17 ) 25 Operating cash flow (1) $ 154,619 $ 187,930 $ 521,204 $ 468,293 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 185,746 $ 168,431 $ 575,701 $ 451,237 Transaction costs — (90 ) — 41,010 Covey Park July 2019 hedging settlements — — — 4,574 Increase (decrease) in accounts receivable 44,827 45,184 (34,555 ) (3,220 ) Increase (decrease) in other current assets 1,272 (2,686 ) (7,019 ) (9,823 ) Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses (77,226 ) (22,909 ) (12,923 ) (15,485 ) Operating cash flow (1) $ 154,619 $ 187,930 $ 521,204 $ 468,293 (1) Operating cash flow is presented in the earnings release because management believes it to be useful to investors as a common alternative measure of cash flows which excludes changes to other working capital accounts.

