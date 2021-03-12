Comtec Solar : (1) CHANGE OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND (2) CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE, NOMINATION COMMITTEE, REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(1) CHANGE OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND

(2) CHANGE OF COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE, NOMINATION

COMMITTEE, REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND CORPORATE

GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE

The Board announces that:

1. Mr. Li Shu Pai has resigned as an independent non-executive Director, the chairman of each of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee, and a member of each of the Nomination Committee and the Corporate Governance Committee with effect from 12 March 2021; and

2. Mr. Jiang Qiang has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director, chairman of each of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee, and a member of each of the Nomination Committee and the Corporate Governance Committee with effect from 12 March 2021.

RESIGNATION OF EXISTING INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Comtec Solar Systems Group Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Li Shu Pai ("Mr. Li") has tendered his resignation as an independent non-executive Director, chairman of each of the audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee") and the remuneration committee of the Company (the "Remuneration Committee"), and a member of each of the nomination committee of the Company (the "Nomination Committee") and the corporate governance committee of the Company (the "Corporate Governance Committee") with effect from 12 March 2021 in order to pursue his other personal commitments.

Mr. Li has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board in any respect and there is no matter relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and/or the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude and appreciation to Mr. Li for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of office.

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Jiang Qiang ("Mr. Jiang") has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director, chairman of each of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee, and a member of each of the Nomination Committee and the Corporate Governance Committee with effect from 12 March 2021.

Mr. Jiang, aged 48, has over 18 years of experience in auditing, corporate finance and financial management. Mr. Jiang graduated from Harbin Institute of Technology with a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration, and obtained his Master Degree in International Finance Management from the Dongbei University of Finance and Economics.

From June 2002 to March 2012, Mr. Jiang has been serving as the deputy manager and chief financial officer of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited*, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1066), being responsible for overall management in finance, strategy plan and investment of the group. Thereafter, during the period from March 2012 to March 2015, Mr. Jiang had also been the chief operation officer, director and the chairman of strategic committee of Biosensors International Group Ltd., a company listed on the Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX: B20). Also, since 2015 to present, Mr. Jiang has been serving as the chairman of the board of Ming Yi Zhong He Technology (Beijing) Limited*（明醫眾禾科技（北京）有限責任公司）and Qingdao Yi Sheng Jian Medical Management Limited*（青島頤生健醫療管理有限公司）. The Board is of the view that above working experiences enable Mr. Jiang to possess sufficient experience in internal controls, preparing or auditing comparable financial statements, and reviewing or analysing audited financial statements of public companies as required under Rule 3.10(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules").

As at the date of this announcement and save as disclosed above, Mr. Jiang (1) did not hold any other directorship in any other listed public companies in the last three years; (2) does not have any relationship with any of the Directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company; (3) does not have any interests in the shares or underlying shares of the Company or any of its associated corporations (within the meaning under Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)); and (4) does not hold any other positions in the Company or any member of the Group. Mr. Jiang has further confirmed that he meets the independence criteria as set out under Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules.

Mr. Jiang will hold office until the first general meeting after his appointment and be subject to re-election at such meeting; and thereafter will be subject to retirement by rotation and re-election at the Company's annual general meeting in accordance with the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles").

Mr. Jiang has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director by a letter of appointment entered into between the Company and Mr. Jiang, for a term of three years with effect from 12 March 2021. Mr. Jiang is entitled to an annual remuneration of RMB$200,000, which is determined by the Remuneration Committee and the Board with reference to duties and responsibilities in the Company, the prevailing market rate for candidates with comparable qualifications and the current remuneration package for other independent non-executive Directors, and shall be reviewed by the Remuneration Committee from time to time.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, there is no information required to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements of paragraphs (h) to (v) of Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules and there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in relation to the appointment of Mr. Jiang.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Li for his contribution to the Company and welcome Mr. Jiang to join the Company.

