COMTEC SOLAR SYSTEMS GROUP LIMITED

(712)
Comtec Solar : ANNOUNCEMENT APPOINTMENT OF NEW AUDITORS

03/24/2021 | 10:55am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

̔֍ʗд˄ජঐӻ୕ණྠϞࠢʮ̡

Comtec Solar Systems Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 712)

ANNOUNCEMENT

APPOINTMENT OF NEW AUDITORS

Reference is made to the announcement of Comtec Solar Systems Group Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') dated 15 March 2021 in relation to the resignation of Mazars CPA Limited (''Mazars'') as the Company's auditors.

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company hereby announces that Prism CPA Limited has been appointed by the Company as the new auditors of the Group with effect from 24 March 2021 to fill the vacancy following the resignation of Mazars to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

By Order of the Board Comtec Solar Systems Group Limited

John Yi Zhang

Chairman

Shanghai, the PRC, 24 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Mr. John Yi Zhang, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Dai Ji and Mr. Qiao Fenglin, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ma Teng and Mr. Jiang Qiang.

Disclaimer

Comtec Solar Systems Group Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 14:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 93,0 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
Net income 2019 -122 M -18,7 M -18,7 M
Net Debt 2019 233 M 35,7 M 35,7 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,55x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 225 M 34,6 M 34,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,46x
EV / Sales 2019 3,21x
Nbr of Employees 61
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart COMTEC SOLAR SYSTEMS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Comtec Solar Systems Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMTEC SOLAR SYSTEMS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yi Zhang Chairman
Huan Tong Tang Chief Operation Officer
Kang Sun Independent Non-Executive Director
Teng Ma Independent Non-Executive Director
Qiang Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMTEC SOLAR SYSTEMS GROUP LIMITED8.57%43
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.08%560 592
NVIDIA CORPORATION0.12%327 143
INTEL CORPORATION31.73%259 179
BROADCOM INC.5.99%192 216
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS9.73%161 443
