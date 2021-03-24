Comtec Solar : ANNOUNCEMENT APPOINTMENT OF NEW AUDITORS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Comtec Solar Systems Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 712)

ANNOUNCEMENT

APPOINTMENT OF NEW AUDITORS

Reference is made to the announcement of Comtec Solar Systems Group Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') dated 15 March 2021 in relation to the resignation of Mazars CPA Limited (''Mazars'') as the Company's auditors.

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company hereby announces that Prism CPA Limited has been appointed by the Company as the new auditors of the Group with effect from 24 March 2021 to fill the vacancy following the resignation of Mazars to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

By Order of the Board Comtec Solar Systems Group Limited

John Yi Zhang

Chairman

Shanghai, the PRC, 24 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Mr. John Yi Zhang, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Dai Ji and Mr. Qiao Fenglin, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Ma Teng and Mr. Jiang Qiang.