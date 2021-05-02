Comtec Solar : FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT OF AUDITED FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

卡姆丹克太陽能系統集團有限公司

Comtec Solar Systems Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 712)

FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT OF AUDITED FINAL RESULTS FOR THE

YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

AUDITED FINAL RESULTS

Reference is made to the announcement of Comtec Solar Systems Group Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 31 March 2021, in relation to the unaudited final results for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that the Company's auditor, Prism CPA Limited ("Prism"), has completed its audit of the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2020 in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing ("HKSAs") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"). Save for the reconciliation as disclosed in this announcement, the final results contained in the Announcement remain unchanged.

The figures in respect of the Group's consolidated statement of financial position, consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income and the related notes thereto for the year ended 31 December 2020 as set out in the Announcement have been audited by Prism to the amounts set out in the Group's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2020 as approved by the Board on 30 April 2021 and the reconciliations are set out below. The work performed by Prism in this respect did not constitute an assurance engagement in accordance with HKSAs, Hong Kong Standards on Review Engagements or Hong Kong Standards on Assurance Engagements issued by the HKICPA and consequently no assurance has been expressed by Prism on the Announcement.