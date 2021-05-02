Comtec Solar : FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT OF AUDITED FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020
05/02/2021 | 07:42am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
卡姆丹克太陽能系統集團有限公司
Comtec Solar Systems Group Limited
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 712)
FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT OF AUDITED FINAL RESULTS FOR THE
YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020
AUDITED FINAL RESULTS
Reference is made to the announcement of Comtec Solar Systems Group Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 31 March 2021, in relation to the unaudited final results for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement.
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that the Company's auditor, Prism CPA Limited ("Prism"), has completed its audit of the consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2020 in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing ("HKSAs") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"). Save for the reconciliation as disclosed in this announcement, the final results contained in the Announcement remain unchanged.
The figures in respect of the Group's consolidated statement of financial position, consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income and the related notes thereto for the year ended 31 December 2020 as set out in the Announcement have been audited by Prism to the amounts set out in the Group's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2020 as approved by the Board on 30 April 2021 and the reconciliations are set out below. The work performed by Prism in this respect did not constitute an assurance engagement in accordance with HKSAs, Hong Kong Standards on Review Engagements or Hong Kong Standards on Assurance Engagements issued by the HKICPA and consequently no assurance has been expressed by Prism on the Announcement.
- 1 -
RECONCILIATION OF THE UNAUDITED AND AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020
Set forth below are the reconciliation of the 2020 unaudited annual results of the Group and the audited financial information contained in the Annual Report. The items give rise to such differences are also set out in the respective notes below.
Disclosure
Disclosure
in the
in the
Annual Report
Announcement
Difference
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Statement of Profit or
Loss for the year ended 31 December
2020
Revenue
55,015
55,015
-
Cost of sales and services
(51,152)
(52,670)
1,518
Gross profit
3,863
2,345
1,518
Other income
8,230
5,354
2,876
Other net losses
1
(21,579)
(10,943)
(10,636)
Distribution and selling expenses
(1,014)
(1,014)
-
Administrative expenses
(35,674)
(36,727)
1,053
Research and development expenses
(1,112)
(1,112)
-
Share of profit of a joint venture
134
134
-
Share of loss of an associate
-
-
-
Finance costs
(23,770)
(23,450)
(320)
Loss before taxation
(70,922)
(65,413)
(5,509)
Income tax
2
4,087
62
4,025
Loss for the year
(66,835)
(65,351)
(1,484)
Loss for the year attributable to
Owners of the Company
(65,704)
(63,896)
(1,808)
Non-controlling interests
(1,131)
(1,455)
324
(66,835)
(65,351)
(1,484)
Loss per share
RMB cents
RMB cents
RMB cents
- Basic
(9.18)
(11.29)
2.11
- Diluted
(9.18)
(11.29)
2.11
- 2 -
Disclosure
Disclosure
in the
in the
Annual Report
Announcement
Difference
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Statement of Financial
Position as at 31 December 2020
Non-current assets
Investment properties
82,914
86,027
(3,113)
Property, plant and equipment
3
147,804
134,826
12,978
Intangible assets
2,135
2,135
-
Goodwill
6,573
3,807
2,766
Interest in an associate
159
159
-
Interest in a joint venture
-
-
-
Deposits paid for acquisition of
property, plant and equipment
691
415
276
240,276
227,369
12,907
Current assets
Inventories
17,215
14,633
2,582
Trade and other receivables
4
70,771
80,678
(9,907)
Advance to suppliers
29,737
29,737
-
Equity instruments at fair value
through profit or loss
-
-
-
Pledged bank deposits
21,214
21,214
-
Bank balances and cash
5,126
5,126
-
144,063
151,388
(7,325)
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
5
137,444
127,557
9,887
Contract liabilities
34,720
35,141
(421)
Interest-bearing borrowings
5
164,481
170,038
(5,557)
Tax liabilities
5,808
5,808
-
Deferred income
840
537
303
Consideration payable
5,130
5,130
-
Convertible bonds
6
84,587
-
84,587
Lease liabilities
1,591
3,445
(1,854)
434,601
347,656
86,945
Net current liabilities
(290,538)
(196,268)
(94,270)
- 3 -
Disclosure
Disclosure
in the
in the
Annual Report
Announcement
Difference
Note
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Total assets less current liabilities
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(50,262)
31,101
(81,363)
Non-current liabilities
Interest-bearing borrowings
10,300
10,300
-
Deferred tax liabilities
2
11,541
17,456
(5,915)
Deferred income
7,329
7,632
(303)
Convertible bonds
6
-
72,624
(72,624)
Lease liabilities
9,713
11,813
(2,100)
38,883
119,825
(80,942)
Net liabilities
(89,145)
(88,724)
(421)
Capital and reserves
Share capital
2,556
2,556
-
Reserves
(89,580)
(88,835)
(745)
Equity attributable to owners of the
Company
(87,024)
(86,279)
(745)
Non-controlling interests
(2,121)
(2,445)
324
Total deficits
(89,145)
(88,724)
(421)
- 4 -
Notes:
The other net losses are adjusted upward as a result of the major changes as mentioned in Notes (3), (4) and (6);
Additional income tax for the year ended 31 December 2020 amounted to approximately RMB4 million is credited;
Having considered the facts and circumstances, impairment losses for property, plant and equipment were adjusted downward by approximately RMB13 million as at 31 December 2020;
As a result of recognising increased impairment losses under expected credit loss model, the impairment losses of trade and other receivables were adjusted upward by approximately RMB10 million during the year ended 31 December 2020;
Amounting to approximately RMB5 million in interest-bearing borrowings is reclassified as trade and other payables;
Additional fair value loss on the derivative component of the convertible bonds as at 31 December 2020 amounted to RMB10 million is recognised. Moreover, based on the terms for the subscription agreement of the convertible bonds, convertible bonds of approximately RMB85 million are reclassified from non-current liabilities to current liabilities since the convertible bonds will become mature within one year as at 31 December 2020.
By order of the board of
Comtec Solar Systems Group Limited
John Yi Zhang
Chairman
Shanghai, the People's Republic of China, 30 April 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Mr. John Yi Zhang, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Dai Ji and Mr. Qiao Fenglin, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Jiang Qiang and Mr. Ma Teng.
Comtec Solar Systems Group Ltd. published this content on 02 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2021 11:42:00 UTC.