Comtec Solar : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 712)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board (''Board'') of directors (''Directors'') of Comtec Solar Systems Group Limited (the ''Company'') are set out below.
Executive Director
Mr. John Yi Zhang (chairman of the Board and authorized representative)
Non-executive Directors
Mr. Dai Ji
Mr. Qiao Fenglin
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. Kang Sun
Mr. Ma Teng
Mr. Jiang Qiang
There are five Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
Audit Committee
Mr. Jiang Qiang (Committee chairman)
Mr. Kang Sun
Mr. Ma Teng
Nomination Committee
Mr. John Yi Zhang (Committee chairman)
Mr. Kang Sun
Mr. Jiang Qiang
Mr. Ma Teng
Mr. Qiao Fenglin
Remuneration Committee
Mr. Jiang Qiang (Committee chairman)
Mr. John Yi Zhang
Mr. Kang Sun
Mr. Ma Teng
Mr. Qiao Fenglin
Corporate Governance Committee
Mr. John Yi Zhang (Committee chairman)
Mr. Jiang Qiang
Significant Payments Committee
Mr. John Yi Zhang (Committee chairman)
Shanghai, the People's Republic of China, 12 March 2021
