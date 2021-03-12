Comtec Solar : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

Log in
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 712)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board (''Board'') of directors (''Directors'') of Comtec Solar Systems Group Limited (the ''Company'') are set out below.

Executive Director

Mr. John Yi Zhang (chairman of the Board and authorized representative)

Non-executive Directors

Mr. Dai Ji

Mr. Qiao Fenglin

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Kang Sun

Mr. Ma Teng

Mr. Jiang Qiang

There are five Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Audit Committee

Mr. Jiang Qiang (Committee chairman)

Mr. Kang Sun

Mr. Ma Teng

Nomination Committee

Mr. John Yi Zhang (Committee chairman)

Mr. Kang Sun

Mr. Jiang Qiang

Mr. Ma Teng

Mr. Qiao Fenglin

Remuneration Committee

Mr. Jiang Qiang (Committee chairman)

Mr. John Yi Zhang

Mr. Kang Sun

Mr. Ma Teng

Mr. Qiao Fenglin

Corporate Governance Committee

Mr. John Yi Zhang (Committee chairman)

Mr. Jiang Qiang

Significant Payments Committee

Mr. John Yi Zhang (Committee chairman)

Shanghai, the People's Republic of China, 12 March 2021

