Comtec Solar : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 Apr 2021
05/06/2021 | 02:13pm EDT
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
30/04/2021
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Comtec Solar Systems Group Limited (the "Company")
Date Submitted
6 May 2021
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
712
Description :
Ordinary Shares
No. of ordinary
Par value
Authorised share capital
shares
(HK$)
(HK$)
Balance at close of preceding month
1,900,000,000
0.004
7,600,000
Increase/(decrease)
NIL
NIL
Balance at close of the month
1,900,000,000
0.004
7,600,000
(2) Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of ordinary
Par value
Authorised share capital
(State
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
Par value
Authorised share
No. of preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
Par value
Authorised share
No. of other
(State
capital
classes of shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :
7,600,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other classes
(1)
(2)
shares
of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
778,288,502
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the
month
778,288,502
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
option scheme
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
including EGM
the month pursuant
issued pursuant thereto
approval date
Movement during the month
thereto
as at close of the
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
month
class of shares
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
issuable
1. Share Option
Scheme adopted
on 02/10/2009
Date of grant:
28/06/2012
Exercise price:
HK$0.98 (see remarks)
0
0
0
0
12,500
Ordinary shares
0
(Note 1)
2. Share Option
Scheme adopted
on 02/10/2009
Date of grant:
27/12/2012
Exercise price:
HK$1.262 (see remarks)
0
0
0
0
1,212,500
Ordinary shares
0
(Note 1)
3. Share Option
Scheme adopted
on 02/10/2009
Date of grant:
30/09/2013
Exercise price:
HK$1.87 (see remarks)
0
0
0
0
1,005,000
Ordinary shares
0
(Note 1)
4. Share Option
Scheme adopted
on 02/10/2009
Date of grant:
31/03/2014
Exercise price:
HK$1.386 (see remarks)
0
0
0
0
225,000
Ordinary shares
0
Particulars of share
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
option scheme
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
including EGM
the month pursuant
issued pursuant thereto
approval date
Movement during the month
thereto
as at close of the
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
month
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
(Note 1)
5. Share Option
Scheme adopted
on 02/10/2009
Date of grant:
26/06/2015
Exercise price:
HK$1.50 (see remarks)
Ordinary shares
0
0
0
0
0
5,000,000
(Note 1)
6. Share Option
Scheme adopted
on 02/10/2009
Date of grant:
25/11/2015
Exercise price:
HK$0.736 (see remarks)
0
0
0
0
10,650,000
Ordinary shares
0
(Note 1)
7. Share Option
Scheme adopted
on 02/10/2009
Date of grant:
09/09/2016
Exercise price:
HK$0.56 (see remarks)
0
0
0
0
4,500,000
Ordinary shares
0
(Note 1)
8. Share Option
Scheme adopted
on 02/10/2009
Date of grant:
02/05/2017
Exercise price:
HK$0.335 (see remarks)
0
0
0
0
5,475,000
Ordinary shares
0
(Note 1)
9. Share Option
Scheme adopted
on 02/10/2009
Date of grant:
15/06/2018
Exercise price:
HK$0.151 (see remarks)
0
0
0
0
5,321,544
Ordinary shares
0
(Note 1)
10. Share Option
Scheme adopted
on 31/12/2018
Date of grant:
29/05/2019
Exercise price:
HK$0.070 (see remarks)
0
0
0
0
36,403,456
Ordinary shares
0
Particulars of share
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
option scheme
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
including EGM
the month pursuant
issued pursuant thereto
approval date
Movement during the month
thereto
as at close of the
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
month
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
0
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be issued
during the
pursuant
Currency of Nominal value at
Exercised
Nominal value at
month
thereto as at
Description of warrants
pursuant
close of the
nominal
close of
during the
close of the
thereto
month
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
preceding month
month
month
1. N/A
( / /
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2. N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3. N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4. N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
(
/
/
)
(
/
/
)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) 0 (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer which
during the
may be issued
month
pursuant
Currency of
Amount at close
pursuant
thereto as at
Converted
Amount at
thereto
close of the
Class and description
amount
of preceding
during the
close of the
month
outstanding
month
month
month
1. Non-listed 10% convertible
USD
6,000,000
0
6,000,000
67,670,690
Bonds due on 31 Jul 2021
(subject to
Adjustment)
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Ordinary
Subscription price
HK$0.696
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy))
( 27/07/2018)
2. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
3. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
4. N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) 0 (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
the month pursuant
issued pursuant thereto
Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),
thereto
as at close of the month
if applicable, and class of shares issuable:
1.
(
/
/
)
shares (Note 1)
2.
(
/
/
)
shares (Note 1)
3.
(
/
/
)
shares (Note 1)
N/A
Total D. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Other Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of new
No. of new
shares of issuer
shares of
issued during
issuer which
the month
may be
pursuant thereto
issued
pursuant
thereto as at
close of the
Type of Issue
month
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
1.
Rights issue
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
2.
Open offer
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
3.
Placing
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
AGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
4.
Bonus issue
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
No. of new
No. of new
shares of issuer
shares of
issued during
issuer which
the month
may be
pursuant thereto
issued
pursuant
thereto as at
close of the
Type of Issue
month
________
Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
5.
Scrip dividend
At price :
State
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
currency
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
EGM approval date:
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
Class
of
shares
________
repurchased (Note 1)
6.
Repurchase of
Cancellation date :
(
/
/
)
shares
(dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
Class
of
shares
________
redeemed (Note 1)
7.
Redemption of
Redemption date :
(
/
/
)
shares
(dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
Class of shares issued _Ordinary__
HK$
(Note 1)
(
/
/
)
State
Issue and allotment :
8.
Consideration issue
At price :
HK$
(dd/mm/yyyy)
currency
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
N/A
No. of new
No. of new
shares of issuer
shares of
issued during
issuer which
the month
may be
pursuant thereto
issued
pursuant
thereto as at
close of the
Type of Issue
month
Class of shares issuable
________
(Note 1)
9.
Capital
Issue and allotment
(
/
/
)
reorganisation
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
Class of shares issuable
________
10.
Other
(Note 1)
(
/
/
)
(Please specify)
Issue and allotment
date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date:
(
/
/
)
N/A
(dd/mm/yyyy)
Total E. (Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
(1)
N/A
(2)
N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
N/A
(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)
Remarks (if any):
The exercise price for any share payable in respect of the exercise of the relevant share option will be adjusted subject to the Auditors certifying in writing to the board of the Company that such adjustments are in their opinion fair and reasonable.
Submitted by:
John Yi Zhang
Title:
Director
(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)
Notes :
State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.
