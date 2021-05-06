Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Comtec Solar Systems Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    712   KYG234201138

COMTEC SOLAR SYSTEMS GROUP LIMITED

(712)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Comtec Solar : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 Apr 2021

05/06/2021 | 02:13pm EDT
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

30/04/2021

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Comtec Solar Systems Group Limited (the "Company")

Date Submitted

6 May 2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

712

Description :

Ordinary Shares

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share capital

shares

(HK$)

(HK$)

Balance at close of preceding month

1,900,000,000

0.004

7,600,000

Increase/(decrease)

NIL

NIL

Balance at close of the month

1,900,000,000

0.004

7,600,000

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share capital

(State

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :

7,600,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other classes

(1)

(2)

shares

of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

778,288,502

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

778,288,502

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including EGM

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

approval date

Movement during the month

thereto

as at close of the

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

month

class of shares

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

issuable

1. Share Option

Scheme adopted

on 02/10/2009

Date of grant:

28/06/2012

Exercise price:

HK$0.98 (see remarks)

0

0

0

0

12,500

Ordinary shares

0

(Note 1)

2. Share Option

Scheme adopted

on 02/10/2009

Date of grant:

27/12/2012

Exercise price:

HK$1.262 (see remarks)

0

0

0

0

1,212,500

Ordinary shares

0

(Note 1)

3. Share Option

Scheme adopted

on 02/10/2009

Date of grant:

30/09/2013

Exercise price:

HK$1.87 (see remarks)

0

0

0

0

1,005,000

Ordinary shares

0

(Note 1)

4. Share Option

Scheme adopted

on 02/10/2009

Date of grant:

31/03/2014

Exercise price:

HK$1.386 (see remarks)

0

0

0

0

225,000

Ordinary shares

0

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including EGM

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

approval date

Movement during the month

thereto

as at close of the

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

month

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

(Note 1)

5. Share Option

Scheme adopted

on 02/10/2009

Date of grant:

26/06/2015

Exercise price:

HK$1.50 (see remarks)

Ordinary shares

0

0

0

0

0

5,000,000

(Note 1)

6. Share Option

Scheme adopted

on 02/10/2009

Date of grant:

25/11/2015

Exercise price:

HK$0.736 (see remarks)

0

0

0

0

10,650,000

Ordinary shares

0

(Note 1)

7. Share Option

Scheme adopted

on 02/10/2009

Date of grant:

09/09/2016

Exercise price:

HK$0.56 (see remarks)

0

0

0

0

4,500,000

Ordinary shares

0

(Note 1)

8. Share Option

Scheme adopted

on 02/10/2009

Date of grant:

02/05/2017

Exercise price:

HK$0.335 (see remarks)

0

0

0

0

5,475,000

Ordinary shares

0

(Note 1)

9. Share Option

Scheme adopted

on 02/10/2009

Date of grant:

15/06/2018

Exercise price:

HK$0.151 (see remarks)

0

0

0

0

5,321,544

Ordinary shares

0

(Note 1)

10. Share Option

Scheme adopted

on 31/12/2018

Date of grant:

29/05/2019

Exercise price:

HK$0.070 (see remarks)

0

0

0

0

36,403,456

Ordinary shares

0

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including EGM

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

approval date

Movement during the month

thereto

as at close of the

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

month

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

0

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be issued

during the

pursuant

Currency of Nominal value at

Exercised

Nominal value at

month

thereto as at

Description of warrants

pursuant

close of the

nominal

close of

during the

close of the

thereto

month

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

preceding month

month

month

1. N/A

( / /

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) 0 (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer which

during the

may be issued

month

pursuant

Currency of

Amount at close

pursuant

thereto as at

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

Class and description

amount

of preceding

during the

close of the

month

outstanding

month

month

month

1. Non-listed 10% convertible

USD

6,000,000

0

6,000,000

67,670,690

Bonds due on 31 Jul 2021

(subject to

Adjustment)

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Ordinary

Subscription price

HK$0.696

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

( 27/07/2018)

2. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) 0 (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant thereto

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy),

thereto

as at close of the month

if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

1.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

N/A

Total D. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of

issued during

issuer which

the month

may be

pursuant thereto

issued

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

Type of Issue

month

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

1.

Rights issue

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

2.

Open offer

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

3.

Placing

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

AGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

4.

Bonus issue

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of

issued during

issuer which

the month

may be

pursuant thereto

issued

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

Type of Issue

month

________

Class of shares issuable

(Note 1)

5.

Scrip dividend

At price :

State

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

currency

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

EGM approval date:

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

repurchased (Note 1)

6.

Repurchase of

Cancellation date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

Class

of

shares

________

redeemed (Note 1)

7.

Redemption of

Redemption date :

(

/

/

)

shares

(dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

Class of shares issued _Ordinary__

HK$

(Note 1)

(

/

/

)

State

Issue and allotment :

8.

Consideration issue

At price :

HK$

(dd/mm/yyyy)

currency

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

N/A

No. of new

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of

issued during

issuer which

the month

may be

pursuant thereto

issued

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

Type of Issue

month

Class of shares issuable

________

(Note 1)

9.

Capital

Issue and allotment

(

/

/

)

reorganisation

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

Class of shares issuable

________

10.

Other

(Note 1)

(

/

/

)

(Please specify)

Issue and allotment

date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date:

(

/

/

)

N/A

(dd/mm/yyyy)

Total E. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(1)

N/A

(2)

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

Remarks (if any):

The exercise price for any share payable in respect of the exercise of the relevant share option will be adjusted subject to the Auditors certifying in writing to the board of the Company that such adjustments are in their opinion fair and reasonable.

Submitted by:

John Yi Zhang

Title:

Director

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes :

  1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
  2. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

Disclaimer

Comtec Solar Systems Group Ltd. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 18:12:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
