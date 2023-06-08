Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comtech Telecommunications Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMTL   US2058262096

COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.

(CMTL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-08 pm EDT
11.32 USD   -2.41%
04:11pComtech : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:04pComtech Announces Results for its Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023 and Updates Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Targets
BU
06:18aNorth American Morning Briefing: Nasdaq Futures Slip as Rate Rise Fears Weigh
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Comtech Announces Results for its Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023 and Updates Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Targets

06/08/2023 | 04:04pm EDT
Q3 Consolidated Net Sales Up 1.9% sequentially to $136.3 Million

Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities for the Quarter was $16.6 Million

June 8, 2023--Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) today announced its third quarter fiscal 2023 financial results and updated its fourth quarter fiscal 2023 financial targets in a letter to shareholders which is now posted to the Investor Relations section of Comtech's website.

Investors are invited to access the third quarter fiscal 2023 shareholder letter at its web site at comtech.com/investors/. A copy of the letter will also be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in a Form 8-K.

Comtech also intends to host a previously scheduled earnings conference call at 5:00PM ET today. Individuals can access the conference call by dialing (800) 267-6316 (domestic) or (203) 518-9783 (international) and using the conference I.D. of “Comtech.” A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks by dialing (800) 839-2417 or (402) 220-7209. A live webcast of the call is also available at comtech.com/investors/.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global technology company providing terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies, and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. Our unique culture of innovation and employee empowerment unleashes a relentless passion for customer success. With multiple facilities located in technology corridors throughout the United States and around the world, Comtech leverages our global presence, technology leadership, and decades of experience to create the world’s most innovative communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward- looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 539 M - -
Net income 2023 -24,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -13,2x
Yield 2023 3,45%
Capitalization 323 M 323 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 993
Free-Float 61,9%
Chart COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 11,60 $
Average target price 16,88 $
Spread / Average Target 45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ken A. Peterman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Bondi Chief Financial Officer
Maria Hedden Chief Operating Officer
Marcus Alston Chief Trade Compliance Officer
Lawrence J. Waldman Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.-5.11%323
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.4.49%202 856
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.94.44%50 245
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.28.22%47 966
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.8.98%47 105
NOKIA OYJ-12.18%22 640
