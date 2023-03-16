Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comtech Telecommunications Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMTL   US2058262096

COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.

(CMTL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-15 pm EDT
12.02 USD   -2.51%
09:08aComtech Awarded $29 Million for Blended Communications Technologies and Location Services
BU
03/15Comtech Says It Successfully Tested 5G Connection Over Satellite in Greece
MT
03/15Comtech Successfully Tests and Validates 5G Connection Over Satellite
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Comtech Awarded $29 Million for Blended Communications Technologies and Location Services

03/16/2023 | 09:08am EDT
Mar. 16, 2023-- Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat), the United Arab Emirates' flagship satellite solutions provider listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX; under the symbol: YAHSAT), awarded the company $29 million to deliver communications technologies and location services that will operate on Yahsat’s Thuraya 4-NGS satellite constellation.

Under this contract, Comtech will design, develop, install, integrate, and test communications and location-based technologies for Yahsat’s Location Tracking Services Platform and User Terminals. Comtech’s offerings will help enable blended communications and enhanced location-based services for end users of Yahsat’s network.

“Comtech and Yahsat’s partnership further demonstrates the advantages of blending satellite and terrestrial technologies to enable secure, enhanced, and ubiquitous connectivity services for commercial and government customers around the world,” said Ken Peterman, President and CEO, Comtech. “This contract also illustrates the trust of our international partners as well as Comtech’s unique ability to deliver the innovative solutions and services needed to connect the unconnected, bridge the digital divide, and empower individuals across the globe through access to new technologies.”

“We are proud to be partnering with Comtech on this significant project. This collaboration is testament to our commitment to innovation and our determination to provide our customers with the latest cutting-edge technologies,” said Ali Al Hashemi, Group CEO, Yahsat. “At Yahsat, we have built a reputation as a forward-thinking satellite communications provider that is able to anticipate and solve challenges that prevent our customers from successfully achieving their goals. This approach perfectly synergizes with Comtech’s expertise and together we seek to shift the paradigm in location tracking and communications."

Comtech’s communications capabilities and location-based services, including those provided to Yahsat, are designed to support the convergence of global communications infrastructures. With the merging of space, satellite, terrestrial, and wireless technologies, Comtech is uniquely positioned to enable hybrid network infrastructures that can open the door to a nearly endless number of applications and deliver connectivity to locations that have historically been underserved or unconnected.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global technology company providing space and satellite communications technologies, terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. Our unique culture of innovation and employee empowerment unleashes a relentless passion for customer success. With multiple facilities located in technology corridors throughout the United States and around the world, Comtech leverages our global presence, technology leadership, and decades of experience to create the world’s most innovative communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 539 M - -
Net income 2023 -24,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -13,6x
Yield 2023 3,33%
Capitalization 335 M 335 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,62x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 993
Free-Float 61,9%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 12,02 $
Average target price 16,88 $
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
Managers and Directors
Ken A. Peterman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Bondi Chief Financial Officer
Maria Hedden Chief Operating Officer
Marcus Alston Chief Trade Compliance Officer
Lawrence J. Waldman Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.-0.99%335
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.2.98%200 941
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.26.74%47 124
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.0.39%43 271
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.31.48%34 737
NOKIA OYJ-1.91%24 974