  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comtech Telecommunications Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMTL   US2058262096

COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.

(CMTL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/01 04:00:00 pm EDT
13.05 USD   +4.32%
04:18pComtech Awarded a 5G Contract with a Tier-One Mobile Network Operator in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
BU
05/12Comtech Promotes Timothy Jenkins to President of its Safety & Security Technologies Product Group
BU
05/12Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Promotes Timothy Jenkins to President of its Safety & Security Technologies Product Group
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Comtech Awarded a 5G Contract with a Tier-One Mobile Network Operator in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

06/01/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
June 1, 2022-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a global leading provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today that during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, its Trusted Location group, a division of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, was awarded an agreement with a tier one operator in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to support their 5G standalone network. This is the second 5G project for Trusted Location in the KSA.

This mobile network operator will expand their current location technology platform for emergency response, safety, security, and value-added services. The operator will grow the 5G network within KSA, providing better performance to end users and meet new government mandates.

“Comtech is at the forefront of providing 5G location services in the Middle East and worldwide,” said Michael Porcelain, Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “Our innovation and strong partnerships are vital to pushing 5G globally. This technology will allow the network provider to precisely locate 5G mobile devices for safety and security purposes mandated by local governments.”

The Trusted Location group of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of precise device location, mapping and messaging solutions for public safety, mobile network operators, and enterprise solutions. Sold around the world to mobile network operators, government agencies, and Fortune 100 enterprises, our platforms locate, map, track and message. For more information, visit www.comtechlocation.com.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and critical wireless communication technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions to customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 517 M - -
Net income 2022 -31,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,7x
Yield 2022 3,20%
Capitalization 332 M 332 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,64x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 2 038
Free-Float 61,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 12,51 $
Average target price 24,67 $
Spread / Average Target 97,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael D. Porcelain President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael A. Bondi Chief Financial Officer
Fred Kornberg Non-Executive Chairman
Maria Hedden Chief Operating Officer
Marcus Alston Chief Trade Compliance Officer
