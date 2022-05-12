Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Comtech Telecommunications Corp.
  News
  Summary
09:06aComtech Promotes Timothy Jenkins to President of its Safety & Security Technologies Product Group
BU
05/10COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/10Comtech Appoints Ken Peterman to Board of Directors
BU
Comtech Promotes Timothy Jenkins to President of its Safety & Security Technologies Product Group

05/12/2022 | 09:06am EDT
Jenkins to succeed Kent Hellebust, who is retiring end of May

May 12, 2022-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, today announced that Timothy Jenkins will become President of its Safety and Security Technologies product group, effective as of June 1, 2022.

Jenkins has been with Comtech for over three years, joining the company through its 2019 acquisition of the state and local government next-generation 911 business from General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc. Most recently, he has served as Group Vice President and General Manager within the Safety and Security Technologies organization, leading the implementation of next-generation 911 capabilities for customers across the United States. Jenkins has been involved in the public safety and 911 industry for over 28 years, serving in leadership positions at Ameritech and SBC Communications (subsequently acquired by AT&T) and Intrado.

Kent Hellebust, the current President of Comtech’s Safety and Security Technologies product group, will be retiring as of May 31, 2022, after serving in the role since April 2018. This culminates Hellebust’s decade of service at Comtech after joining in January 2012 and holding a variety of leadership roles related to the 911 business.

Mike Porcelain, Comtech President and CEO, commented, “Tim has played a key role in the growth and development of our next-generation 911 product line. He has been an invaluable contributor to the organization, leading customer operations and support. I look forward to Tim’s continued leadership and contributions to Comtech as he assumes the role of President.”

“We want to thank Kent for his outstanding leadership, significant contributions and dedicated commitment to Comtech throughout his distinguished career. Kent has worked diligently to lead, support and grow our next-generation 911 product line throughout his time at Comtech. We wish Kent the very best as he retires and moves into the next chapter.”

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com (and preview its new website at www.comtech.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL


© Business Wire 2022
