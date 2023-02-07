Advanced search
    CMTL   US2058262096

COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.

(CMTL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-02-06 pm EST
16.52 USD   -1.02%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Comtech Receives Additional Funding for U.S. Army Communications

02/07/2023 | 09:04am EST
February 7, 2023-- Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that it was awarded four Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) III Satellite Systems and Services task order modifications exceeding $20 million dollars, under the Global Tactical Advanced Communication Systems (GTACS) IDIQ award, to support global U.S. Army operations.

“With the convergence of space and terrestrial communications, the seamless mobility of information is paramount to maintaining strategic advantage across today’s information dominant battlespace,” said Ken Peterman, President and CEO, Comtech. “Current events illustrate the significant advantage communications technologies provide to warfighters operating across all domains. As the United States Department of Defense (DOD) continues to allocate technology resources to deter adversaries and address a wide range of geopolitical challenges, Comtech is uniquely positioned to deliver resilient, battle-proven communications capabilities that will significantly enhance information dominance, and mission effectiveness in all domain operations.”

Comtech’s portfolio of defense and security technologies are uniquely positioned to deliver capabilities that will enhance Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) operations. The company has extensive experience developing and deploying customized, interoperable, robust, and resilient communications systems for all branches of the DOD and coalition forces. Comtech’s expansive portfolio of defense and security technologies is designed to continuously evolve over time to meet emerging Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) use cases and enhance mission effectiveness in future all domain command and control operations.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global technology company providing terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies, and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. Our unique culture of innovation and employee empowerment unleashes a relentless passion for customer success. With multiple facilities located in technology corridors throughout the United States and around the world, Comtech leverages our global presence, technology leadership, and decades of experience to create the world’s most innovative communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 529 M - -
Net income 2023 -16,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -28,2x
Yield 2023 2,42%
Capitalization 459 M 459 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,87x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 1 993
Free-Float 62,1%
Technical analysis trends COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 16,52 $
Average target price 14,17 $
Spread / Average Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ken A. Peterman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Bondi Chief Financial Officer
Maria Hedden Chief Operating Officer
Marcus Alston Chief Trade Compliance Officer
Lawrence J. Waldman Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.36.08%459
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-0.15%195 422
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.0.21%43 179
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.6.87%39 630
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.1.63%27 281
NOKIA OYJ1.13%26 248