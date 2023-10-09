Oct. 9, 2023-- Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that it was recently awarded a U.S. Army contract with a maximum ceiling value of $544 million.

Under the contract, Comtech will provide onsite professional engineering services, as well as supply and support the company’s market leading satellite and terrestrial networking communications technologies for the Project Manager (PM) Tactical Network (TN) for the Global Field Service Representative (GFSR) support program.

The GFSR program provides ongoing communications and IT infrastructure support for the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and NATO—enabling U.S. and coalition forces to maintain robust, resilient, and secure connectivity for global all-domain operations in all environments.

“This contract award further demonstrates the differentiated value of our networked communications technologies, as well as the unique, comprehensive domain expertise of our people providing professional engineering services for critical U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) missions across a comprehensive array of government programs,” said Ken Peterman, President and CEO, Comtech. “Comtech’s professional engineering services and our extensive portfolio of resilient, blended, smart-enabled networked communications technologies will help the DoD and coalition partners maintain an assured information advantage in an age of Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) operations.”

This task order was awarded on Comtech’s existing contract with the U.S. Army, which leverages the ten-year, $5.1 billion Global Tactical Communications Systems (GTACS) II indefinite delivery / indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle. Comtech was initially selected as one of multiple GTACS II IDIQ awardees in 2020. The GTACS II contract is designed to support of the Program Executive Office Command, Control and Communications-Tactical (PEO C3T), and PM TN. GTACS II provides the rapid acquisition of a wide range of C3T hardware, software, engineering services and logistics support services with an emphasis on tactical satellite communications.

Comtech’s portfolio of defense technologies and services, including those provided under this contract, are uniquely positioned to deliver capabilities that will enhance CJADC2 operations. The company has extensive experience developing and deploying customized, interoperable, robust, and resilient communications systems for all branches of the DoD and coalition forces. Comtech’s expansive portfolio of defense and security technologies is designed to continuously evolve over time to meet emerging Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) use cases and enhance mission effectiveness in future all-domain command and control operations.

