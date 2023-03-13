Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comtech Telecommunications Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMTL   US2058262096

COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.

(CMTL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:30:09 2023-03-13 am EDT
13.48 USD   +0.41%
09:07aComtech Secures Multi-Million Dollar Contracts for its ELEVATE Platform to Deliver Enhanced Connectivity in Global Markets
BU
03/10Comtech Telecommunications' Fiscal Q2 Non-GAAP Net Income Falls, Sales Rise; Fiscal Q3 Net Sales Growth Outlook Set
MT
03/09Comtech : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Comtech Secures Multi-Million Dollar Contracts for its ELEVATE Platform to Deliver Enhanced Connectivity in Global Markets

03/13/2023 | 09:07am EDT
March 13, 2023--Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) recently secured multiple multi-million-dollar contracts for its ELEVATE platform to provide commercial and government customers with satellite cellular backhaul as well as telemetry data and video services over Low Earth Orbit and Geostationary Orbit constellations.

Under the contracts, Comtech will deliver up to 1,000 ELEVATE terminals this year to customers in six countries. Comtech ELEVATE is a platform designed to support multi-orbit constellations as well as the convergence of communications infrastructures.

“Comtech ELEVATE is one of the unique end-to-end technologies and services we are delivering to customers that will usher in a new era of democratized access to global connectivity,” said Ken Peterman, President and CEO, Comtech. “These contracts demonstrate the strong and growing demand for secure, adaptable, and scalable solutions that will be needed to close the digital divide and empower people across the globe with access to new technologies.”

Comtech ELEVATE provides connectivity over satellite as well as access over high capacity wireless networks. ELEVATE’s versatility can support emerging use cases that will enable the convergence of space-based applications in the United States as well as international markets.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global technology company providing terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies, and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. Our unique culture of innovation and employee empowerment unleashes a relentless passion for customer success. With multiple facilities located in technology corridors throughout the United States and around the world, Comtech leverages our global presence, technology leadership, and decades of experience to create the world’s most innovative communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 542 M - -
Net income 2023 -23,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -15,6x
Yield 2023 2,98%
Capitalization 374 M 374 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,69x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 993
Free-Float 61,9%
Managers and Directors
Ken A. Peterman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Bondi Chief Financial Officer
Maria Hedden Chief Operating Officer
Marcus Alston Chief Trade Compliance Officer
Lawrence J. Waldman Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.10.54%374
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.1.93%198 893
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.20.69%44 875
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.1.46%43 733
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.18.19%31 125
NOKIA OYJ3.91%26 779