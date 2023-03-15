Comtech Collaborates with Leading MNO in Greece and Other Technology Leaders to Demonstrate the Benefits of Blended 5G and Satellite Services

March 15, 2023-- Comtech announced today, in collaboration with three global technology leaders: Cloud Signals, Hellas Sat, and a leading Mobile Network Operator (MNO), that the companies successfully tested and validated 5G connectivity over a satellite network in Greece.

During the demonstration, a commercial 5G node was connected to the leading MNO’s 5G testbed network and relayed over a satellite link provided by the Hellas Sat.

“This demonstration showcased our ability to easily blend satellite and terrestrial technologies to deliver 5G capabilities to remote areas that are unconnected or underserved by traditional terrestrial and wireless infrastructures,” said Ken Peterman, President and CEO, Comtech. “By working with Cloud Signals, Hellas Sat and the leading MNO, we were able to deliver a wide range of 5G satellite-enabled services, which can create incredible value for customers across Greece and bridge the digital divide in disconnected parts of the world.”

Comtech’s technology leadership was a significant enabler for this breakthrough demonstration, which included its ELEVATE Very Small Aperture Terminal solution that delivered high speed backhaul services for the 5G satellite-based connection.

“After observing a real need for providing 5G network onboard commercial and government maritime vessels, we are delighted to showcase that it can work by successfully transporting, via satellite, an end-to-end live 5G stream with the help of our partners,” said Dr. Christos Papachristos, CEO, Cloud Signals. “What remains to be done is a commercial cooperation and a market launch for our service.”

Cloud Signals specializes in the development of space technologies and is based in Athens, Greece.

“Satellites play an essential role in helping MNOs serve customers in remote and underserved areas, being a flexible, cost-efficient, scalable, and reliable solution for delivering communication services. In collaboration with our partners, using our Hellas Sat 3 satellite at 39o East, we demonstrated the substantial impact of satellite communications in the advancement of the 5G infrastructure,” said Christodoulos Protopapas, CEO, Hellas Sat.

Hellas Sat is a premium satellite services provider that owns and operates satellites delivering services in Europe, the Middle East, and Southern Africa.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global technology company providing space and satellite communications technologies, terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. Our unique culture of innovation and employee empowerment unleashes a relentless passion for customer success. With multiple facilities located in technology corridors throughout the United States and around the world, Comtech leverages our global presence, technology leadership, and decades of experience to create the world’s most innovative communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

About Cloud Signals

Cloud Signals is a startup specialized in the development of space technologies based in Athens, Greece. In 2021, the company was selected among the first incubatees of ESA BIC (Business Incubation Centre) Greece. The startup is developing a 5G cellular backhaul interface to provide, among others, maritime connectivity to passenger boats in the sea. GEO and LEO satellites are part of the trials that are currently being deployed with the largest mobile service operators in the country.

About Hellas Sat

Hellas Sat is a premium satellite services provider that owns and operates three satellites delivering high-quality, cost-effective video, broadband and data services in Europe, Middle East and Southern Africa. The Company also provides managed services such as digital broadcasting and connectivity to its customers from its own premises in Greece and Cyprus as well as through its network of partners around the world. Hellas Sat is a subsidiary of Arabsat and is based in Greece and Cyprus.

