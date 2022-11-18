Comtech Telecommunications : 2022 Definitive Proxy Statement

Notice of Fiscal 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and
Proxy
Statement
Comtech Telecommunications Corp.
Online Only
December 15, 2022 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time
at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CMTL2022
To attend the Annual Meeting, you will need a Control Number.
See Part 1 - "Proxy Summary / About the Proxy Statement" for details on admission procedures to attend the Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
2022 Proxy Statement
NOTICE OF FISCAL 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
November 18, 2022
Dear Fellow Stockholder:
On behalf of the Board of Directors (the "Board of Directors" or the "Board") and management, we cordially invite you to attend the Fiscal 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "2022 Annual Meeting" or the "Annual Meeting") of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. ("Comtech" or the "Company"), scheduled to be held on December 15, 2022 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time in a virtual meeting format only, via a live webcast. The Notice of Fiscal 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Proxy Statement and proxy card are enclosed.
Your Board recommends that you promptly vote "FOR" the election of each of the director nominees under Proposal 1 and "FOR" each of Proposals 2, 3, 4 and 5 on the enclosed proxy card. It is important that your shares are voted at the Annual Meeting. Whether or not you are able to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, the prompt execution and return of the enclosed proxy card in the envelope provided or submission of your proxy and voting instructions over the Internet or by telephone will assure that your shares are represented at the Annual Meeting. Instructions for voting via the Internet or by telephone are set forth on the enclosed proxy card.
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Fiscal 2022 Annual
Meeting of Stockholders to be Held on December 15, 2022.
Our Proxy Statement and Fiscal 2022 Annual Report are available at:
www.proxyvote.comandwww.comtech.com.
Sincerely,
Ken Peterman
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Your vote is very important. If you have any questions about how to vote your Comtech shares, require any assistance voting your shares, or need additional copies of the proxy materials, please contact Comtech's proxy solicitor:
Innisfree M&A Incorporated
Stockholders in the U.S. and Canada May Call Toll-Free: (877) 456-3510
From Other Locations Please Call: +1 (412) 232-3651
Banks and Brokers May Call Collect: (212) 750-5833
Date
Time
Virtual Meeting
Record Date
Proxy Voting
December 15, 2022
10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
This year's Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only. You will be able to attend and participate in the virtual Annual Meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CMTL2022, where you will be able to listen to the meeting live, submit questions, and vote.
In order to vote, you must have been a stockholder at the close of business on November 17, 2022. Such stockholders are urged to submit the enclosed proxy card, voting "FOR" all the director nominees under Proposal 1 and "FOR" Proposals 2, 3, 4 and 5, even if your shares were sold after such date, or otherwise submit your proxy over the Internet or by telephone.
It is important that your shares be represented at the Annual Meeting regardless of the number of shares you hold in order that we have a quorum. Whether or not you plan to participate in the Annual Meeting, we hope you will vote as soon as possible so that your voice is heard. We urge you to vote TODAY by following the instructions on the enclosed proxy card to vote by the Internet or telephone or by signing, dating and returning the enclosed proxy card in the postage-paid envelope provided. Returning the proxy does not deprive you of your right to attend the Annual Meeting and to vote your shares at the Annual Meeting. More information on voting your proxy card and attending the Annual Meeting can be found in the accompanying Proxy Statement.
YOUR VOTE IS VERY IMPORTANT
If you have any questions or require any assistance with voting your shares,
please contact Comtech's proxy solicitor:
Items of
1.
To elect three directors to serve until the fiscal 2023 annual meeting of
Business
stockholders and until their successors are duly elected and qualified.
2.
To approve (on an advisory basis) the compensation of our Named Executive
Officers.
3.
To ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our independent
registered public accounting firm for the current fiscal year ending July 31,
2023.
4.
To approve the Amended and Restated 2000 Stock Incentive Plan (the "2000
Plan") to increase the number of shares of our Common Stock available under
the 2000 Plan.
5.
To approve the Third Amended and Restated Comtech Telecommunications
Corp. 2001 Employee Stock Purchase Plan (the "ESPP") to increase the
number of shares issuable under the ESPP.
We will also transact any other business as may properly come before the Annual
Meeting.
The Board unanimously recommends that stockholders vote "FOR" the election of all
director nominees under Proposal 1 and "FOR" approval of Proposal Nos. 2, 3, 4 and
5, to be presented at the 2022 Annual Meeting using the enclosed proxy card.
Meeting
See Part 1 - "About the Proxy Statement - How Will the Annual Meeting be
Details
conducted?" for details.
By Order of the Board of Directors,
Nancy M. Stallone
Treasurer and Corporate Secretary
November 18, 2022
2022 Proxy Statement
