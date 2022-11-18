Advanced search
Comtech Telecommunications : 2022 Definitive Proxy Statement

11/18/2022
Notice of Fiscal 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and

Proxy

Statement

Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Online Only

December 15, 2022 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time

at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CMTL2022

To attend the Annual Meeting, you will need a Control Number.

See Part 1 - "Proxy Summary / About the Proxy Statement" for details on admission procedures to attend the Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

2022 Proxy Statement

NOTICE OF FISCAL 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

November 18, 2022

Dear Fellow Stockholder:

On behalf of the Board of Directors (the "Board of Directors" or the "Board") and management, we cordially invite you to attend the Fiscal 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "2022 Annual Meeting" or the "Annual Meeting") of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. ("Comtech" or the "Company"), scheduled to be held on December 15, 2022 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time in a virtual meeting format only, via a live webcast. The Notice of Fiscal 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Proxy Statement and proxy card are enclosed.

Your Board recommends that you promptly vote "FOR" the election of each of the director nominees under Proposal 1 and "FOR" each of Proposals 2, 3, 4 and 5 on the enclosed proxy card. It is important that your shares are voted at the Annual Meeting. Whether or not you are able to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, the prompt execution and return of the enclosed proxy card in the envelope provided or submission of your proxy and voting instructions over the Internet or by telephone will assure that your shares are represented at the Annual Meeting. Instructions for voting via the Internet or by telephone are set forth on the enclosed proxy card.

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Fiscal 2022 Annual

Meeting of Stockholders to be Held on December 15, 2022.

Our Proxy Statement and Fiscal 2022 Annual Report are available at:

www.proxyvote.comand www.comtech.com.

Sincerely,

Ken Peterman

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Your vote is very important. If you have any questions about how to vote your Comtech shares, require any assistance voting your shares, or need additional copies of the proxy materials, please contact Comtech's proxy solicitor:

2022 Proxy Statement

NOTICE OF FISCAL 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

Date

Time

Virtual Meeting

Record Date

Proxy Voting

December 15, 2022

10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

This year's Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only. You will be able to attend and participate in the virtual Annual Meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CMTL2022, where you will be able to listen to the meeting live, submit questions, and vote.

In order to vote, you must have been a stockholder at the close of business on November 17, 2022. Such stockholders are urged to submit the enclosed proxy card, voting "FOR" all the director nominees under Proposal 1 and "FOR" Proposals 2, 3, 4 and 5, even if your shares were sold after such date, or otherwise submit your proxy over the Internet or by telephone.

It is important that your shares be represented at the Annual Meeting regardless of the number of shares you hold in order that we have a quorum. Whether or not you plan to participate in the Annual Meeting, we hope you will vote as soon as possible so that your voice is heard. We urge you to vote TODAY by following the instructions on the enclosed proxy card to vote by the Internet or telephone or by signing, dating and returning the enclosed proxy card in the postage-paid envelope provided. Returning the proxy does not deprive you of your right to attend the Annual Meeting and to vote your shares at the Annual Meeting. More information on voting your proxy card and attending the Annual Meeting can be found in the accompanying Proxy Statement.

YOUR VOTE IS VERY IMPORTANT

If you have any questions or require any assistance with voting your shares,

please contact Comtech's proxy solicitor:

2022 Proxy Statement

NOTICE OF FISCAL 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

Items of

1.

To elect three directors to serve until the fiscal 2023 annual meeting of

Business

stockholders and until their successors are duly elected and qualified.

2.

To approve (on an advisory basis) the compensation of our Named Executive

Officers.

3.

To ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our independent

registered public accounting firm for the current fiscal year ending July 31,

2023.

4.

To approve the Amended and Restated 2000 Stock Incentive Plan (the "2000

Plan") to increase the number of shares of our Common Stock available under

the 2000 Plan.

5.

To approve the Third Amended and Restated Comtech Telecommunications

Corp. 2001 Employee Stock Purchase Plan (the "ESPP") to increase the

number of shares issuable under the ESPP.

We will also transact any other business as may properly come before the Annual

Meeting.

The Board unanimously recommends that stockholders vote "FOR" the election of all

director nominees under Proposal 1 and "FOR" approval of Proposal Nos. 2, 3, 4 and

5, to be presented at the 2022 Annual Meeting using the enclosed proxy card.

Meeting

See Part 1 - "About the Proxy Statement - How Will the Annual Meeting be

Details

conducted?" for details.

By Order of the Board of Directors,

Nancy M. Stallone

Treasurer and Corporate Secretary

November 18, 2022

2022 Proxy Statement

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1

Proxy Summary

Proxy Summary

1

About Us

3

Questions and Answers

3

Other Business and Information

11

Costs of Solicitation

12

2

Participants in the Solicitation

12

About the Proxy

Forward-Looking Statements

13

Statement

Incorporation by Reference

13

Additional Information

14

Stockholder Proposals and Director

Nominations for the Fiscal 2023 Annual

14

Meeting

Householding

15

Other Business at the Annual Meeting

15

Strategic Growth Investment

16

3

Stockholders,

Table of Principal Stockholders

16

Table of Shares Beneficially Owned by

Directors and

Directors and Named Executive Officers

19

Executive Officers

Directors and Executive Officers

20

2022 Proxy Statement

This is an excerpt of the original content.

