Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comtech Telecommunications Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMTL   US2058262096

COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.

(CMTL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-09 pm EDT
12.32 USD   -3.37%
04:04pComtech Telecommunications Corp. Declares $0.10 Per Common Share Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
04:03pComtech Telecommunications Corp. Announces Results for its Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022 and Updates Fiscal 2022 Financial Targets
BU
12:12pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Comtech Telecommns, 42.9% Follow-Through Indicator, 19.0% Sensitive
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Announces Results for its Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022 and Updates Fiscal 2022 Financial Targets

06/09/2022 | 04:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 9, 2022--Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, today announced its third quarter fiscal 2022 financial results and updated its fiscal 2022 financial targets in a letter to shareholders which is now posted to the Investor Relations section of Comtech’s website.

Investors are invited to access the third quarter fiscal 2022 shareholder letter at its web site at investor.comtech.com. A copy of the letter will also be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in a Form 8-K.

Comtech also intends to host a previously scheduled earnings conference call at 5:00PM ET today that is intended to be briefer but provide more time for questions and discussion. Individuals can access the conference call by dialing (800) 895-3361 (domestic) or (785) 424-1062 (international) and using the conference I.D. of “Comtech.” A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days by dialing (877) 856-8965 or (402) 220-1609. A live webcast of the call is also available at investor.comtech.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL


© Business Wire 2022
All news about COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
04:04pComtech Telecommunications Corp. Declares $0.10 Per Common Share Quarterly Cash Dividen..
BU
04:03pComtech Telecommunications Corp. Announces Results for its Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022..
BU
12:12pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Comtech Telecommns, 42.9% Follow-Through Indicator, 19.0% Sens..
MT
05:38aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Dow Futures -2-
DJ
06/07Comtech to Showcase 911 Solutions for States and Local Jurisdictions at NENA 2022
BU
06/02Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Report Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Results on June..
BU
06/02Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Strengthens Leadership Team for Its U.S. Based Satelli..
CI
06/02 Comtech Strengthens Leadership Team for Its U.S. Based Satellite-Focused Business Line
BU
06/01Comtech Awarded a 5G Contract with a Tier-One Mobile Network Operator in the Kingdom of..
BU
06/01Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded 5G Contract with Tier-One Mobile Network Opera..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 517 M - -
Net income 2022 -31,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,9x
Yield 2022 3,14%
Capitalization 338 M 338 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,65x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 2 038
Free-Float 61,7%
Chart COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 12,75 $
Average target price 24,67 $
Spread / Average Target 93,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael D. Porcelain President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael A. Bondi Chief Financial Officer
Fred Kornberg Non-Executive Chairman
Maria Hedden Chief Operating Officer
Marcus Alston Chief Trade Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.-46.18%338
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-29.11%186 012
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-19.82%36 447
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-28.31%31 767
NOKIA OYJ-15.59%28 451
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-20.89%28 000