    CMTL   US2058262096

COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.

(CMTL)
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. : Awarded 5G Contract with Canadian Wireless Network Operator

August 19, 2021
August 19, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, it was awarded a contract with a Canadian tier-one mobile network operator to supply 5G location services.

“Comtech is honored to announce this further international expansion of our 5G service offerings. We continue to expand our 5G footprint globally in support of the larger capacity and faster speeds it provides to end users, supporting innovation in public safety and other businesses,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

The contract was awarded to Comtech’s Trusted Location group, a leading provider of precise device location, mapping and messaging solutions for public safety, mobile network operators, and enterprise solutions. Sold around the world to mobile network operators, government agencies, and Fortune 100 enterprises, our platforms locate, map, track and message. For more information, visit www.comtechlocation.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions to customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 585 M - -
Net income 2021 -74,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,66x
Yield 2021 1,59%
Capitalization 655 M 655 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 2 034
Free-Float 61,6%
Managers and Directors
Fred Kornberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael D. Porcelain President & Chief Operating Officer
Michael A. Bondi Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Alston Chief Trade Compliance Officer
Lawrence J. Waldman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.21.41%655
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.23.24%232 413
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.37.55%39 607
ERICSSON1.79%37 996
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-10.52%37 530
NOKIA OYJ63.66%34 049