Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Declares $0.10 Per Common Share Quarterly Cash Dividend

June 9, 2022-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on August 19, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 20, 2022. The dividend is the Company’s forty-eighth consecutive quarterly dividend. Future common stock dividends remain subject to compliance with financial covenants under the Company's secured credit facility, as well as Board approval and certain voting rights of holders of our Series A Convertible Preferred Stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL

