    CMTL   US2058262096

COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.

(CMTL)
  Report
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Responds to Aid Request from The Ukrainian Government

03/28/2022 | 01:06pm EDT
Comtech to Donate Communications Terminals to Support the People of Ukraine

March 28, 2022-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today that the Company has donated COMET™ troposcatter systems at the request of the Ukrainian government.

Our COMET™ over-the-horizon transportable terminals were specifically requested by the Ukrainian government to support their urgent need for communications that can be relied upon, in any environment, under any conditions. The Comtech COMET™ is the world’s smallest and lightest modular man-packable troposcatter system and is part of a suite of troposcatter systems that provide Beyond-Line-of-Sight (“BLOS”) communications for governmental disaster recovery and commercial industrial applications.

“We share the profound concerns of the global community in the ongoing crisis that is gripping Ukraine, and causing untold suffering for its people,” said Michael Porcelain, President and CEO of Comtech. “We know how critically important the ability to communicate is to the brave people living there, and we are proud to be able to support their needs. It is our hope that both parties – Russia and Ukraine – can find a way toward negotiating a durable and lasting peace.”

Mr. Porcelain further added, “Our customers rely on our Failsafe Communications equipment to work no matter where they are, or what’s going on outside – from armed conflict to negotiating a peace agreement. We appreciate that our response is a small contribution in the face of an enormous crisis, but we are honored to have an opportunity to play whatever role we can in helping restore peace to this area of the world.”

Since 2017, Comtech has supported multiple communications upgrade and modernization initiatives for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. Despite the enormous uncertainties enveloping the region, Comtech was able to respond to Ukraine’s request to help meet a desperate need for the types of Failsafe Communications solutions that Comtech can provide.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com (and preview its new web site at www.comtech.com).

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 517 M - -
Net income 2022 -31,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,2x
Yield 2022 2,59%
Capitalization 410 M 410 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,79x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 2 038
Free-Float 61,7%
Managers and Directors
Michael D. Porcelain President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael A. Bondi Chief Financial Officer
Fred Kornberg Non-Executive Chairman
Marcus Alston Chief Trade Compliance Officer
Lawrence J. Waldman Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.-34.70%410
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-13.26%228 355
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-3.72%42 583
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-14.46%39 092
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-14.26%31 895
ERICSSON-13.33%30 673