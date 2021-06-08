Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Comtech Telecommunications Corp.
  News
  Summary
    CMTL   US2058262096

COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.

(CMTL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. : Declares $0.10 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend

06/08/2021 | 04:03pm EDT
June 8, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on August 20, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 21, 2021. The dividend is the Company’s forty-fourth consecutive quarterly dividend. Future dividends remain subject to compliance with financial covenants under the Company's secured credit facility as well as Board approval.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leader in the global communications market headquartered in Melville, New York. With a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced secure wireless solutions to more than 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 616 M - -
Net income 2021 -71,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,83x
Yield 2021 1,62%
Capitalization 644 M 644 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 2 034
Free-Float 61,7%
Chart COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 31,50 $
Last Close Price 24,71 $
Spread / Highest target 45,7%
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Fred Kornberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael D. Porcelain President & Chief Operating Officer
Michael A. Bondi Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Alston Chief Trade Compliance Officer
Robert G. Paul Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.19.43%644
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.20.49%227 230
ERICSSON AB11.78%43 707
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-8.77%38 799
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.22.13%35 238
NOKIA OYJ43.76%31 166