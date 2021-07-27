Log in
    CMTL   US2058262096

COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.

(CMTL)
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. : to Present at Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference

07/27/2021 | 04:01pm EDT
July 27, 2021 -- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a global leading provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today that it will present at the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Comtech management will provide an overview of the Company and its business opportunities. The Company will also conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on Comtech’s website at www.comtechtel.com. The webcast is expected to be archived on Comtech’s website for a limited time following the event. The presentation can also be accessed through the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff190/cmtl/1851984.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and critical wireless communication technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions to customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 585 M - -
Net income 2021 -74,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,78x
Yield 2021 1,57%
Capitalization 663 M 663 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,13x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 2 034
Free-Float 61,7%
Technical analysis trends COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 25,45 $
Average target price 30,00 $
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fred Kornberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael D. Porcelain President & Chief Operating Officer
Michael A. Bondi Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Alston Chief Trade Compliance Officer
Robert G. Paul Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.23.01%663
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.23.96%233 762
ERICSSON3.05%38 886
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.30.94%37 780
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-17.60%35 610
NOKIA OYJ58.00%33 168