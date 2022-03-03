Log in
COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Report Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Results on March 10th

03/03/2022 | 05:55pm EST
March 3, 2022-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, today announced that it will report its second quarter of fiscal 2022 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

The Company has scheduled an investor conference call for Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET. Investors are invited to access a live webcast of the conference call from the investor relations section of the Comtech web site at www.comtechtel.com. Investors can also access the webcast and preview its new web site coming soon at www.comtech.com. Alternatively, investors can access the conference call by dialing (800) 895-3361 (domestic) or (785) 424-1062 (international) and using the conference I.D. of “Comtech.” A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days by dialing (800) 839-2475 or (402) 220-7220.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com (and preview its new web site coming soon at www.comtech.com).

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

© Business Wire 2022
05:55pComtech Telecommunications Corp. to Report Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Results on Mar..
BU
02/15Gilat Satellite Networks «Gilat Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Result..
AQ
01/31Comtech Unveils Breakthrough Next Generation ELEVATE™ VSAT Platform
BU
01/31Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Unveils Breakthrough Next Generation ELEVATE™ VSA..
CI
01/27Comtech Debuts New Satellite-Focused Business Lines
BU
01/27Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Debuts New Satellite-Focused Business Lines
CI
01/27Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Appoints Presidents of Two Recently Created U.S. and C..
CI
01/25COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS : BOARD UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS UNSOLICITED OFFER FROM ACACIA RESEA..
PU
01/25COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP /DE/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
01/25Comtech Telecommunications rejects Acacia's $790 mln buyout offer
RE
Analyst Recommendations on COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 578 M - -
Net income 2022 14,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 52,3x
Yield 2022 1,97%
Capitalization 536 M 536 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,93x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 2 038
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Michael D. Porcelain President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael A. Bondi Chief Financial Officer
Fred Kornberg Non-Executive Chairman
Marcus Alston Chief Trade Compliance Officer
Lawrence J. Waldman Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.-12.58%546
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-11.39%233 257
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-14.41%37 857
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-18.04%37 458
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-6.04%35 227
NOKIA OYJ-13.29%30 253