Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comtech Telecommunications Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMTL   US2058262096

COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.

(CMTL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Comtech Telecommunications : MICHAEL PORCELAIN BECOMES CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS JOIN THE BOARD - Form 8-K

01/03/2022 | 05:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
COMTECH'S MICHAEL PORCELAIN BECOMES CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS JOIN THE BOARD

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- January 3, 2022 -- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, today announced that, as previously planned, it has appointed Michael Porcelain Chief Executive Officer as of December 31, 2021, and a member of the Board of Directors, effective January 3, 2022. Mr. Porcelain, who will also remain President of Comtech, succeeds Fred Kornberg, who will serve as an advisor to the Company on technology matters and continue as a director and non-executive Chairman of the Board. This appointment completes the Company's long-term CEO succession planning effort, initiated by the Board of Directors with its appointment of Mr. Porcelain as Chief Operating Officer in 2018 and President in 2020.

Comtech also announced that Wendi Carpenter and Mark Quinlan have been appointed as independent directors of the Board, effective January 3, 2022.

"I'm honored to take on the CEO role at Comtech, especially at a pivotal time for our business and shareholders," said Mr. Porcelain. "The past twenty-four months have seen a significant and generational transformation of both our company and our markets overall. I'm excited to take my own experience with all parts of Comtech's operations and drive a new level of performance alongside our team. I also look forward to working with our expanded, world-class Board of Directors. Together, we'll take Comtech into a new era of commercial success and shareholder value creation."

Mr. Kornberg said, "It has been my distinct privilege to lead Comtech during four historic decades that have seen radical changes in the 911 public safety and satellite earth station technology markets. I want to express my gratitude to our investors for their continued support, our customers for trusting Comtech to address their most pressing needs, and our world-class employees for their steadfast dedication. In Michael, there is no better-qualified leader to take Comtech to new heights. As both a seasoned executive and an experienced operator who has helped define and execute against a long-term strategic plan, our new CEO has earned the confidence of our entire Board and that of shareholders and positioned us for a bright future."

Information about Mr. Porcelain, Ms. Carpenter and Mr. Quinlan

About Michael Porcelain
Mr. Porcelain has served as President since January 2020 and as Chief Operating Officer of Comtech since October 2018. He previously served as the Company's Chief Financial Officer from 2006 to 2018, and as Vice President of Finance and Internal Audit of Comtech from 2002 to 2006. Prior to joining Comtech, Mr. Porcelain was Director of Corporate Profit and Business Planning for Symbol Technologies (subsequently acquired by Motorola Technologies, Inc.), a mobile wireless information solutions company, where he was employed from 1998 to 2002. Previously, he spent five years in public accounting holding various positions, including Manager in the Transaction Advisory Services Group of PricewaterhouseCoopers. Since 1998, he has owned and operated The Independent Adviser Corporation, a privately held company which holds the rights to use certain intellectual properties and trademarks (including various Internet websites) related to the financial planning and advisory industry. Mr. Porcelain is on the Board of Directors of Air Industries Group, a New York Stock Exchange listed company and a U.S. defense contractor, and serves as the Chairman of its Audit Committee. Mr. Porcelain is also a Member of the Board of Directors of the Fund for Modern Courts, an independent organization that promotes reform and equal justice in the New York Court system.

About Wendi Carpenter
Wendi B. Carpenter (Rear Admiral U.S. Navy, Retired) completed a distinguished 34-year career in the U.S. Navy before retiring as a Rear Admiral. She was the Commander of the Navy Warfare Development Command, where she spearheaded technology development with unmanned systems, small satellite, and other communications for the warfighter. She also served as Deputy Commander of the U.S. Second Fleet, and held key senior U.S. joint and NATO executive positions. She provided crisis and disaster support to FEMA and oversaw the Logistics Crisis Action Center for the Navy following 9/11. Rear Admiral Carpenter currently serves as an Independent Director and Chair of the Compensation Committee of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT), a U.S.-owned $1.2 billion semiconductor development and manufacturing company with significant U.S. government and aerospace communications business. Rear Admiral Carpenter holds a Master of Arts in International Relations from Salve Regina University, a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Georgia, and she is a distinguished graduate of the U.S. Naval War College.

- more -



About Mark Quinlan
Mr. Quinlan is the co-founder of a private investment firm, White Hat Capital Partners LP, which is focused on building sustainable value in technology companies serving mission-critical applications. The Firm constructively partners with its portfolio companies to improve strategy and capital allocation decisions, implement operational efficiencies, and strengthen governance, all with a view to improving corporate competitiveness and creating shareholder value. Prior to founding White Hat, Mr. Quinlan was Managing Director and Co-Head of the Global Technology Investment Banking Group at Stifel. In addition, he served as a Member of the firm's Investment Banking Management Committee as well as the Fairness Committee. Mr. Quinlan joined Stifel in 2010 through its merger with Thomas Weisel Partners. Mr. Quinlan joined Thomas Weisel Partners in 2000 from Merrill Lynch and was promoted to Partner in 2006. He joined Merrill Lynch in 1996 following two years with Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. During his investment banking career, Mr. Quinlan advised numerous corporate boards on a broad range of strategic and corporate finance decisions. He maintains extensive senior executive relationships across the technology, investment management and financial services sectors.

About Comtech
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communication technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL
###

Media Contact
Kekst CNC
Nicholas.Capuano@kekstcnc.com
(212) 521-4800

Investor Contact
Comtech Investor Relations
Investors@comtech.com
(631) 962-7005


Disclaimer

Comtech Telecommunications Corporation published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 22:18:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
05:19pCOMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS : MICHAEL PORCELAIN BECOMES CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND NEW IND..
PU
05:09pCOMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financia..
AQ
04:47pComtech Telecommunications Appoints CEO
MT
04:41p Comtech's Michael Porcelain Becomes Chief Executive Officer and New Independent Direct..
BU
2021COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP /DE/ : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in..
AQ
2021COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS : ANNOUNCES ADJOURNMENT OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS - For..
PU
2021COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP /DE/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
2021COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS : AND OUTERBRIDGE AGREE TO UNIFIED SLATE OF DIRECTORS - Form 8-..
PU
2021COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change ..
AQ
2021Comtech Telecommunications Enters into Cooperation Agreement with Outerbridge
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 578 M - -
Net income 2022 14,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 60,9x
Yield 2022 1,69%
Capitalization 624 M 624 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 2 038
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 23,69 $
Average target price 30,25 $
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fred Kornberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael D. Porcelain President & Chief Operating Officer
Michael A. Bondi Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Alston Chief Trade Compliance Officer
Lawrence J. Waldman Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.0.00%624
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.0.00%267 270
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.0.00%45 889
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.0.00%44 172
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.0.00%37 274
ERICSSON0.00%36 759