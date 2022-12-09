Comtech Telecommunications : Q1 2023 Shareholder Letter
12/09/2022 | 03:33am EST
First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023
Foreword: Ken Peterman, Chairman, President & CEO
Fellow Shareholders,
As we begin a new fiscal year for Comtech, and get ready to turn the calendar to 2023, I am pleased to report that the extraordinary effort from the entire Comtech team to fundamentally transform our business has not only taken root, but is already delivering results for our customers, and you, our shareholders.
Last quarter, in my first shareholder letter as CEO and President, I wrote that I recognized and shared the keen sense of urgency felt by our employees, leadership, and investors. I also offered a blunt solution: we must move faster than ever before.
Of course, articulating a simple, yet fundamentally transformative solution is not the same as executing it, but the degree and depth of the transformational progress clearly evident at Comtech in the past few months alone is remarkable. As an organization, we have committed fully to the idea of "One Comtech," and it is working. Our people are collaborating together better than ever, whether it's engineers and sales teams delivering customized solutions for customers, or our operations and support teams streamlining and improving our processes so that everything we do at Comtech, we do better, faster and more efficiently.
While we are still early in the process, our One Comtech journey is bringing the company together as we now approach every opportunity as a common enterprise, operating on shared tools and processes, and accelerating our innovation cycles and sales velocity.
Importantly, financial KPIs for the quarter were ahead of our expectations, which speaks clearly to the untapped potential we are unlocking: in addition to a quarter-over-quarter increase in consolidated net sales - representing the fourth sequential quarter of topline growth for Comtech - our bookings of $181.2 million highlights the increasing customer value we are creating as One Comtech.
This performance was achieved even as we re-organized our business, continued to restructure our senior leadership team across multiple functions with key appointments from a broad talent pool that included both internal and external candidates, and continued to improve the machinery of our organization.
Finally, I take our bookings to be a clear indication that while we continue to improve the machinery of our business, we have not - and will not - fail to remain completely focused on solving our customers problems and creating unprecedented customer value in unique and innovative ways.
Our contract wins during the quarter validate not only our unwavering customer focus, but also make it clear that Comtech's solutions and services continue to set the standard in every one of our key end markets.
I like to remind people that we have the most demanding customers in the world: our technology-enabled solutions are not just field-tested, they are battle-tested. Whether it's dispatching first responders rapidly to save lives, or empowering men and women in uniform to be safer and more effective in their service to their countries, our customers depend upon Comtech to perform at the highest possible level, and in the most challenging situations.
1
With a track record of proven reliability, Comtech's best marketing resource is the professional in the field, who is relying upon our capabilities - whether that's soldiers, first responders, mobile network operators or anyone else who needs reliable, assured, always-on connectivity. Among the orders awarded to us during the quarter, we saw key wins with the U.S. military and the Ukrainian government, which is adding new communications systems identical to those we donated in March of this year. In addition, one of the largest wireless carriers in the United States renewed our 911 services contract with them, again underscoring that, across our segments and end markets, customers who have come to know, trust and depend upon Comtech extend, and often seek to expand, their strategic business relationships with us.
The road ahead will be challenging, given a macroeconomic environment that combines inflationary pressures, pandemic aftershocks, and unresolved geopolitical tensions. But, Comtech has never been better prepared to meet these challenges and take advantage of the myriad of opportunities they will present: with new leadership, a new organization, a refreshed, common operational infrastructure and an energized and invigorated team, our One Comtech transformation is positioning us for success.
One Comtech is working, we are moving fast, and we are winning in a market that is itself growing. And, we're just getting started.
Our Q1 Fiscal 2023 PERFORMANCE
Consolidated Results ($ in millions)
For Q1 fiscal 2023, we recorded $131.1 million of consolidated net sales, a 3.3% sequential increase over last quarter and our fourth consecutive quarterly increase. Compared to the year ago quarter, our consolidated Q1 fiscal 2023 net sales increased $14.3 million or 12.2%, primarily reflecting higher revenue in our Satellite and Space Communications segment (see below).
Gross margin in Q1 fiscal 2023 was 35.7%. Such percentage is comparable to our gross margins achieved in Q1 and Q4 of fiscal 2022. Q1 fiscal 2023 gross margin reflects start-up costs associated with the opening of our new high volume technology manufacturing centers, as well as increased costs resulting from the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflationary pressures.
2
Consolidated Results, ($ in millions), continued
Q1 fiscal 2023 Adjusted EBITDA was $10.7 million, or 8.2% of consolidated net sales, as compared to $5.5 million, or 4.7% in Q1 fiscal 2022. The increase, both in dollars and as a percentage of sales, is primarily attributable to the increase in Q1 fiscal 2023 net sales. Sequentially, Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 fiscal 2023 was lower both in dollars and as a percentage of sales, reflecting changes in the mix of solutions sold during the quarter, a general rise in costs due to an inefficient supply chain and inflation and the settlement, in Q4 fiscal 2022, of annual incentive compensation with fully vested share units.
Consolidated bookings for the quarter were $181.2 million. This was our fourth quarter of sequential growth in bookings, which helped enable us to increase our funded backlog this quarter end to $668.2 million, up 8.1% from Q4 fiscal 2022 and up 6.3% from Q1 fiscal 2022.
Satellite and Space Communications
Our Satellite and Space Communications segment designs, builds and supports a variety of sophisticated communications solutions that meet or exceed the highest standards for performance and quality by businesses and governments worldwide. It has four technology areas: Satellite Modem Technologies and Amplifier Technologies, Troposcatter and SATCOM Solutions, Space Components and Antennas, and High- Power Amplifiers and Switches Technologies.
Satellite and Space Communications revenues were $80.9 million for the quarter, a 5.3% sequential increase over the prior quarter. Compared to the year ago quarter, our Q1 Satellite and Space Communications sales increased 25.2%, largely due to a recently awarded foreign military sales
contract for beyond line-of-sight communications terminals and upgrades to the Ukrainian government's existing systems and a period-over-period increase in our satellite ground station technologies.
3
Satellite and Space Communications, continued
During Q1 fiscal 2023, Adjusted EBITDA in this segment was $9.9 million, a 26.9% sequential increase from Q4 fiscal 2022. Q1 fiscal 2023 Adjusted EBITDA also represents a significant improvement from the $1.3 million Adjusted EBITDA loss in Q1 fiscal 2022. As a percentage of sales, Adjusted EBITDA improved from Q4 fiscal 2022 due primarily to higher sales and an improved gross profit percentage.
Bookings in the Satellite and Space Communications segment totaled $135.8 million for the quarter. Key wins included an order to supply Next Generation Troposcatter solutions to the U.S. Marine Corps, a foreign military sales contract for the Ukrainian government for beyond line-of-sight communications solutions, and funding from the U.S. Army to provide ongoing system refurbishments, sustainment services and baseband equipment.
Terrestrial and Wireless Networks
Our Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segment is a leading provider of the hardware, software, and services solutions critical to any modern 911 public safety and mobile network operator infrastructure, as well as for applications services requiring the specific location of a mobile user's geospatial position. It is organized into four service areas: Next Generation 911 & Call Delivery, Solacom Call Handling Solutions, Trusted Location and Messaging Solutions, and Cyber Security Training & Services.
Terrestrial and Wireless Networks revenues were $50.3 million for the quarter, comparable to Q4 fiscal 2022. Compared to the year ago quarter, our Q1 Terrestrial and Wireless Networks sales declined 3.6%, primarily reflecting lower sales of our trusted location and messaging solutions and cyber security training services, offset in part by higher sales of our NG-911 solutions.
4
Terrestrial and Wireless Networks, continued
During Q1 fiscal 2023, Adjusted EBITDA in this segment was $6.0 million, a $0.5 million or 7.7% decline from Q4 fiscal 2022 and a $5.0 million, or 45.5%, decline from Q1 fiscal 2022. As a percentage of net sales, Q1 fiscal 2023 Adjusted EBITDA was 11.9%, a decrease from 12.9% in Q4 and 21.1% in Q1 fiscal 2022. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA from Q1 fiscal 2022 is primarily due to a decrease in net sales and change in product mix as certain large 5G location-based services related contracts were nearing completion in the first half of fiscal 2022.
Bookings in the Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segment totaled $45.4 million during the quarter. Key wins included enhanced 911 call routing services for one of the largest wireless carriers in the U.S.
Our Guidance for Q2 Fiscal 2023
We intend to provide sequential guidance to shareholders for our next quarter, while stepping back from providing a full-year outlook given the uncertainties that continue to pervade the macro operating environment. We are aware that we must earn and maintain shareholder confidence, and offering credible, informed guidance that we ourselves have confidence in is an important part of that.
Our Consolidated Targets for Q2 Fiscal 2023 are:
Net Sales: We expect our consolidated net sales to grow between 1% and 3% on a sequential basis.
Adjusted EBITDA: We expect our consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin to be approximately 8.0%, as we continue to make investments in our business.
Comtech Telecommunications Corporation published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 08:32:04 UTC.