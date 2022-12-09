Comtech Telecommunications : Q1 2023 Shareholder Letter

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023

Foreword: Ken Peterman, Chairman, President & CEO

Fellow Shareholders,

As we begin a new fiscal year for Comtech, and get ready to turn the calendar to 2023, I am pleased to report that the extraordinary effort from the entire Comtech team to fundamentally transform our business has not only taken root, but is already delivering results for our customers, and you, our shareholders.

Last quarter, in my first shareholder letter as CEO and President, I wrote that I recognized and shared the keen sense of urgency felt by our employees, leadership, and investors. I also offered a blunt solution: we must move faster than ever before.

Of course, articulating a simple, yet fundamentally transformative solution is not the same as executing it, but the degree and depth of the transformational progress clearly evident at Comtech in the past few months alone is remarkable. As an organization, we have committed fully to the idea of "One Comtech," and it is working. Our people are collaborating together better than ever, whether it's engineers and sales teams delivering customized solutions for customers, or our operations and support teams streamlining and improving our processes so that everything we do at Comtech, we do better, faster and more efficiently.

While we are still early in the process, our One Comtech journey is bringing the company together as we now approach every opportunity as a common enterprise, operating on shared tools and processes, and accelerating our innovation cycles and sales velocity.

Importantly, financial KPIs for the quarter were ahead of our expectations, which speaks clearly to the untapped potential we are unlocking: in addition to a quarter-over-quarter increase in consolidated net sales - representing the fourth sequential quarter of topline growth for Comtech - our bookings of $181.2 million highlights the increasing customer value we are creating as One Comtech.

This performance was achieved even as we re-organized our business, continued to restructure our senior leadership team across multiple functions with key appointments from a broad talent pool that included both internal and external candidates, and continued to improve the machinery of our organization.

Finally, I take our bookings to be a clear indication that while we continue to improve the machinery of our business, we have not - and will not - fail to remain completely focused on solving our customers problems and creating unprecedented customer value in unique and innovative ways.

Our contract wins during the quarter validate not only our unwavering customer focus, but also make it clear that Comtech's solutions and services continue to set the standard in every one of our key end markets.

I like to remind people that we have the most demanding customers in the world: our technology-enabled solutions are not just field-tested, they are battle-tested. Whether it's dispatching first responders rapidly to save lives, or empowering men and women in uniform to be safer and more effective in their service to their countries, our customers depend upon Comtech to perform at the highest possible level, and in the most challenging situations.