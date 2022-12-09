Advanced search
    CMTL   US2058262096

COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.

(CMTL)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-08 pm EST
13.45 USD   +6.07%
03:33aComtech Telecommunications : Q1 2023 Shareholder Letter
03:33aComtech Telecommunications : Q1 2023 Shareholder Presentation
12/08Comtech Telecommunications Fiscal Q1 Loss Expands While Sales Advance; Company Provides Fiscal Q2 Sales Outlook
Comtech Telecommunications : Q1 2023 Shareholder Presentation

12/09/2022 | 03:33am EST
Q1 FY23 Earnings Presentation

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information in this presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industries in which Comtech operates and the beliefs and assumptions of Comtech's management. Comtech uses words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," variations of such words and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, to identify forward-looking statements. In general, all statements in this presentation other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements about Comtech's growth opportunities, business markets, and anticipated revenue and Adjusted EBITDA results. Forward-looking statements could be affected by factors including, without limitation: the possibility that the expected synergies and benefits from recent acquisitions will not be fully realized, or will not be realized within the anticipated time periods; the risk that acquired businesses will not be integrated with Comtech successfully; the possibility of disruption from recent acquisitions, making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships or retain key personnel; the risk that Comtech will be unsuccessful in implementing a tactical shift in its Satellite and Space Communications segment away from bidding on large commodity service contracts and toward pursuing contracts for its niche products with higher margins; the nature and timing of receipt of, and Comtech's performance on, new or existing orders that can cause significant fluctuations in net sales and operating results; the timing and funding of government contracts; adjustments to gross profits on long-term contracts; risks associated with international sales; rapid technological change; evolving industry standards; new product announcements and enhancements; changing customer demands and or procurement strategies; changes in prevailing economic and political conditions, including as a result of Russia's military incursion into Ukraine; changes in the price of oil in global markets; changes in prevailing interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; risks associated with legal proceedings, customer claims for indemnification and other similar matters; risks associated with Comtech's obligations under its Amended Credit Facility; risks associated with large contracts; risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and related supply chain disruptions; and other factors described in this and Comtech's other filings with the SEC. Comtech does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation includes Non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income, and Non-GAAP EPS to supplement Comtech's consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis. The Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA and its other Non-GAAP measures may differ from the definition of EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA and other Non-GAAP measures used by other companies and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. We believe these measures are appropriate to enhance an investor's overall understanding of Comtech's past financial performance and prospects for the future. However, the presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation between the Non-GAAP financial information and the most comparable financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP is provided in the Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this presentation.

The Company has not quantitatively reconciled its fiscal 2023 Adjusted EBITDA target to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because items such as stock-based compensation, adjustments to the provision for income taxes, amortization of intangibles, and interest expense, which are specific items that impact these measures, have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control, or cannot be predicted. For example, quantification of stock-based compensation expense requires inputs such as the number of shares granted and market price that are not currently ascertainable. Accordingly, reconciliations to the Non-GAAP forward looking metrics are not available without unreasonable effort and such unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the Company's financial results.

ONE Comtech

The Market currently sees Comtech as a collection of independent businesses, operating in silos

The opportunity is to bring the company together to become "ONE Comtech"

By becoming one, operating on common tools, platforms and processes, we:

Amplify Our Voice with Our Supply Chain

Improve Operational Performance

Position Ourselves to Prosecute Market Opportunities that the

Individual Businesses Could Not Prosecute Independently

Vision for Growth

+

Satellite and Space Communications

Terrestrial and Wireless Networks

Convergence of Satellite & Terrestrial Communications Infrastructure

Will Enable us to:

  • Extend our MNO Value Proposition Beyond NG-911 Public Safety Vertical to the Broader Global 5G Infrastructure Transformation
  • Apply Our Cloud Native Solutions Platform to the Global Satellite Communications Market
  • Apply Our Market-Leading RF Satellite Technology to the Terrestrial & Wireless Market as 5G Leverages Millimeter Wave Frequency Spectrum

Comtech is Well-Positioned to Exploit Inflection Point in the SATCOM Industry

A Leading Global Provider of Satellite Ground Station Equipment Including

Satellite Modems, Satellite Amplifiers, and Satellite Antennas

Accelerating Growth of

"One-Stop-Shop"Approach

Rapidly Growing

Low-Cost Bandwidth Supply

Allows Comtech To Maximize

Connectivity Demand

Market Growth Opportunities

Incumbent GEO & MEO

Complete Solutions Portfolio

Satellite Cellular for 3G/4G/5G

Satellite Operators

New HTS & VHTS Satellites

Deep, Global Market Access

Government & Defense

Emerging LEO & MEO

Mobility / In-Flight (IFC)

R&D and Distribution Scale

Satellite Systems

Market dynamics provide excellent backdrop for extending Comtech's satellite technology leadership

A True Market Leader in Satellite Cellular Backhaul for 3G/4G and 5G

Large Presence with U.S. Government

Disclaimer

Comtech Telecommunications Corporation published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 08:32:04 UTC.


