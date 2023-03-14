Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comtech Telecommunications Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMTL   US2058262096

COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.

(CMTL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-13 pm EDT
11.70 USD   -12.82%
09:07aComtech Welcomes WishKnish as New EVOKE Technology Partner
BU
03/13Sector Update: Tech Stock Bouncing Back from Recent Slide
MT
03/13Sector Update: Tech Stocks Advancing Monday Afternoon
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Comtech Welcomes WishKnish as New EVOKE Technology Partner

03/14/2023 | 09:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EVOKE is Comtech’s Innovation Foundry Dedicated to Pushing the Boundaries of Innovation to Create and Accelerate Change Across the Global Technology Landscape

Mar. 14, 2023-- Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that WishKnish will become the Company’s second publicly revealed EVOKE technology partner.

As the second publicly announced EVOKE technology partner, WishKnish will work jointly with Comtech on a unified focus of integrating highly secure, flexible distributed ledger (blockchain) technologies across diverse commercial and government applications to help enhance physical and digital coexistence around the world.

“As one of our EVOKE partners, WishKnish brings industry leading blockchain offerings that will enable us to deliver differentiated technologies in today’s data driven economy,” said Ken Peterman, President and CEO, Comtech. “Together, we will collaborate to accelerate the way society securely exchanges information across industries, institutions, governments, and developers.”

WishKnish is focused on creating a highly secure, flexible, environmentally friendly distributed ledger platform called Knish.IO, addressing challenges of data-heavy industries such as e-commerce, supply chain, and mission-critical communications.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Comtech to bring transparency, audibility, and ease of use to safety and security focused ecosystems,” said Lisa Gus, CEO and Co-founder, WishKnish. “In today’s difficult threat landscape, it is more important than ever to integrate innovative technologies in legacy systems to stay several steps ahead of adversaries. Through this EVOKE partnership, we will help ensure the safe means of communications in diverse markets across the globe.”

EVOKE is Comtech’s Innovation Foundry, which is led by the company’s Chief Growth Officer and is dedicated to creating and accelerating transformational changes across the global technology landscape. EVOKE engages with customers, partners, and suppliers to push the boundaries of technologies that will lay the foundation of connectivity as well as shape future societies and ecosystems.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global technology company providing terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies, and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. Our unique culture of innovation and employee empowerment unleashes a relentless passion for customer success. With multiple facilities located in technology corridors throughout the United States and around the world, Comtech leverages our global presence, technology leadership, and decades of experience to create the world’s most innovative communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

About WishKnish

WishKnish Corp. is a blockchain technology company based out of the Washington, D.C. area. With a focus on integrating impact and technology leadership, WishKnish has created a highly secure, flexible, environmentally friendly, low-code to no-code layer-1 distributed ledger platform called Knish.IO, addressing challenges of data-heavy industries such as e-commerce, supply chain, and mission-critical communications. For more information, please visit https://wishknish.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL


© Business Wire 2023
All news about COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
09:07aComtech Welcomes WishKnish as New EVOKE Technology Partner
BU
03/13Sector Update: Tech Stock Bouncing Back from Recent Slide
MT
03/13Sector Update: Tech Stocks Advancing Monday Afternoon
MT
03/13Comtech Telecommunications Secures Contracts From Six Countries for Communications Tech..
MT
03/13Comtech Secures Multi-Million Dollar Contracts for its ELEVATE Platform to Deliver Enha..
BU
03/13Comtech Secures Multi-Million Dollar Contracts for Its Elevate Platform to Deliver Enha..
CI
03/10Comtech Telecommunications' Fiscal Q2 Non-GAAP Net Income Falls, Sales Rise; Fiscal Q3 ..
MT
03/09Comtech : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/09Transcript : Comtech Telecommunications Corp., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 09,..
CI
03/09Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Si..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 539 M - -
Net income 2023 -24,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -13,3x
Yield 2023 3,42%
Capitalization 326 M 326 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 993
Free-Float 61,9%
Chart COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 11,70 $
Average target price 16,88 $
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ken A. Peterman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Bondi Chief Financial Officer
Maria Hedden Chief Operating Officer
Marcus Alston Chief Trade Compliance Officer
Lawrence J. Waldman Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.-3.62%326
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.1.62%198 279
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.21.03%45 000
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.1.33%43 677
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.26.47%33 667
NOKIA OYJ1.32%26 260