    CMTL   US2058262096

COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.

(CMTL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-08 pm EST
10.69 USD   -2.99%
10/28Comtech Secures Over $50 Million Funding in Fiscal Q1 to Supply Troposcatter Systems in Support of US Military
MT
10/27Comtech Awarded Incremental Funding to Supply Troposcatter Equipment in Support of U.S. Military Next Generation Troposcatter System
BU
10/18COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Comtech to Present at the 14th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference

11/08/2022 | 04:20pm EST
November 8, 2022 – Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) today announced that it will participate in the 14th annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Westin Dallas Downtown in Dallas, TX. The Company’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:00AM CT. The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed through the conference host’s main website: www.IDEASconferences.com and in the investor relations section of the Company's website: http://www.comtech.com.

Comtech management will provide an overview of the Company and its business opportunities. The Company will also conduct one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 520 M - -
Net income 2023 -6,86 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -43,3x
Yield 2023 3,63%
Capitalization 305 M 305 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,59x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 993
Free-Float 62,5%
Technical analysis trends COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 11,02 $
Average target price 14,60 $
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
Managers and Directors
Ken A. Peterman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Bondi Chief Financial Officer
Maria Hedden Chief Operating Officer
Marcus Alston Chief Trade Compliance Officer
Lawrence J. Waldman Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.-53.48%305
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-29.70%182 921
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-5.95%42 725
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-9.16%39 902
NOKIA OYJ-20.51%24 808
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-26.85%23 881