Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comtech Telecommunications Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMTL   US2058262096

COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.

(CMTL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

08/31/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces its investigation of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) concerning the Company and its directors’ and officers’ possible violations of state laws.

If you purchased Comtech Telecommunications Corp. stock, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Tom Kennedy of GPM, 230 Park Avenue, Suite 358, New York, NY 10169, at tkennedy@glancylaw.com, or at 212-682-5340. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased and held.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
01:12pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation of Comtech Telecommunicati..
BU
08/30COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Awarded $3.7 Million in Orders From US Army
MT
08/30COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP. : Awarded $3.7 Million in Orders from the U.S. ..
BU
08/30Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awards $3.7 Million in Orders from the U.S. ..
CI
08/26COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Wins $2.1 Million of Funding from US Contractor in ..
MT
08/26COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP. : Awarded $2.1 Million of Funding for EEE Parts..
BU
08/26Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $2.1 Million of Funding for EEE Part..
CI
08/25SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Firming Slightly Ahead of Wednesday Final Bell
MT
08/25COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Kymeta Strike Technology, Business Development Part..
MT
08/25KYMETA : and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Announce Technology and Business D..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 585 M - -
Net income 2021 -74,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,93x
Yield 2021 1,54%
Capitalization 675 M 675 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 2 034
Free-Float 61,6%
Chart COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 25,89 $
Average target price 30,00 $
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fred Kornberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael D. Porcelain President & Chief Operating Officer
Michael A. Bondi Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Alston Chief Trade Compliance Officer
Lawrence J. Waldman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.25.13%675
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.32.13%249 186
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.43.81%41 410
ERICSSON5.35%39 753
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-16.14%35 362
NOKIA OYJ64.14%34 460