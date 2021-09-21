Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comtech Telecommunications Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMTL   US2058262096

COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.

(CMTL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

09/21/2021 | 10:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces its investigation of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) concerning the Company and its directors’ and officers’ possible violations of state laws.

If you purchased Comtech Telecommunications Corp. stock, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Tom Kennedy of GPM, 230 Park Avenue, Suite 358, New York, NY 10169, at tkennedy@glancylaw.com, or at 212-682-5340. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased and held.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
10:28aGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.
BU
09/09COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS : COMMENTS ON DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS NOTICE (Form 8-K)
PU
09/09COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP /DE/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/09COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Comments on Director Nominations Notice
BU
09/09Comtech Telecommunications Confirms Receipt of Nomination from Outerbridge Capital
CI
09/08COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Outerbridge Nominates Three Highly Qualified Candidates to Co..
AQ
09/08Outerbridge Capital Nominates Candidates to Comtech Telecommunications Board of Directo..
CI
09/02Globitel, in Partnership with Comtech Telecommunications Corp., Implements Successful P..
CI
08/31GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.
BU
08/30COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Awarded $3.7 Million in Orders From US Army
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 585 M - -
Net income 2021 -74,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,59x
Yield 2021 1,61%
Capitalization 649 M 649 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 2 034
Free-Float 61,6%
Chart COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 24,91 $
Average target price 30,00 $
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fred Kornberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael D. Porcelain President & Chief Operating Officer
Michael A. Bondi Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Alston Chief Trade Compliance Officer
Lawrence J. Waldman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.20.40%649
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.24.89%235 729
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.37.75%39 664
ERICSSON-1.32%36 920
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-14.17%36 103
NOKIA OYJ47.70%30 837