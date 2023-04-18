Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Comtech Telecommunications Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMTL   US2058262096

COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.

(CMTL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:41:29 2023-04-18 am EDT
10.92 USD   -0.46%
09:20aSpace Industry Veteran Nicole Robinson Joins Comtech's Executive Leadership Team
BU
04/17Comtech Telecommunications Says it Secured Multiple Orders for Satellite Communication Modems
MT
04/17Comtech Secures Strategic Contracts for Hybrid Designed High-Speed SATCOM Solution
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Space Industry Veteran Nicole Robinson Joins Comtech's Executive Leadership Team

04/18/2023 | 09:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 18, 2023-- (NASDAQ: CMTL) Comtech today announced the appointment of space industry veteran Nicole Robinson as a Chief Strategy Officer.

With nearly two decades of leadership experience in the space industry, Robinson brings deep expertise and differentiated knowledge across public, private, government, and commercial space sectors that are well aligned with Comtech’s strategic priorities and global growth trajectories. Prior to joining Comtech, Robinson served as President of Ursa Space Systems, a leading satellite intelligence and data analytics provider, where she was responsible for taking the company from a start up to a scale up by accelerating growth globally while also optimizing operations. Previously, Robinson served as Senior Vice President of Global Government for SES, the largest commercial satellite operator in the world.

“Today, we are taking another step to expand our executive team with an incredibly talented leader who will be instrumental in helping Comtech achieve our core business objectives and make a lasting, positive impact in the world,” said Ken Peterman, President and CEO, Comtech. “Nicole brings unparalleled space industry expertise that will help Comtech implement overarching space strategies; identify and oversee new end-to-end technology developments; and further enhance our technology leadership across global markets.”

In her position as a Chief Strategy Officer, Robinson will collaborate with Comtech’s Strategic Council to create and implement priority space business pursuits; oversee the development and implementation of new technologies; orchestrate global growth initiatives; and lead other priorities related to geospatial imagery and data as well as space communications in both U.S. and international markets.

"It is a tremendous honor to join this exceptional team in this dynamic chapter of growth and innovation,” said Robinson. “With its unique culture of innovation, proven technology leadership, and customer-centric focus, Comtech maintains an unparalleled position to lead the way in democratizing access to communications technologies and accelerating the convergence of global connectivity infrastructures."

Robinson is known across the space and satellite industry for serving in a variety of high-profile board and leadership positions including serving as the President of the Society of Satellite Professionals International, the largest professional organization in the space and satellite. Robinson also previously served two terms as Chair of the Hosted Payload Alliance and held positions at Washington Space Business Roundtable as well as other organizations. She was the recipient of the 2012 Future Leaders Award by the Society of Satellite Professionals International and is a member of “The FEW,” an invitation-only assembly of senior executive women.

Robinson completed her bachelor’s degree at Radford University, earned an MBA from Liberty University, and is a graduate of the Senior Executives in National and International Security Program at Harvard University, Kennedy School of Government.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global technology company providing terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies, and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. Our unique culture of innovation and employee empowerment unleashes a relentless passion for customer success. With multiple facilities located in technology corridors throughout the United States and around the world, Comtech leverages our global presence, technology leadership, and decades of experience to create the world’s most innovative communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL


© Business Wire 2023
All news about COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
09:20aSpace Industry Veteran Nicole Robinson Joins Comtech's Executive Leadership Team
BU
04/17Comtech Telecommunications Says it Secured Multiple Orders for Satellite Communication ..
MT
04/17Comtech Secures Strategic Contracts for Hybrid Designed High-Speed SATCOM Solution
BU
04/12Comtech Names Industry Veteran Donald Walther as Chief Legal Officer
BU
04/12Comtech Appoints Donald Walther as Chief Legal Officer
CI
04/10Science Applications International, Eight Other Firms Get Up to $3.2 Billion US Defense..
MT
04/05Comtech Welcomes Descartes Labs as New EVOKE Technology Partner
BU
03/16Comtech Wins $29 Million Contract From United Arab Emirates Satellite Company; Shares R..
MT
03/16Comtech Awarded $29 Million for Blended Communications Technologies and Location Servic..
BU
03/16Comtech Receives $29 Million for Blended Communications Technologies and Location Servi..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 539 M - -
Net income 2023 -24,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -12,5x
Yield 2023 3,65%
Capitalization 306 M 306 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,57x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 993
Free-Float 61,9%
Chart COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 10,97 $
Average target price 16,88 $
Spread / Average Target 53,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ken A. Peterman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael A. Bondi Chief Financial Officer
Maria Hedden Chief Operating Officer
Marcus Alston Chief Trade Compliance Officer
Lawrence J. Waldman Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP.-9.06%306
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.5.54%205 938
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.95.32%51 761
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.34.67%50 071
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.12.89%48 720
NOKIA OYJ3.49%27 274
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer