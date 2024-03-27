The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (“Comtech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CMTL) on behalf of investors, concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On March 13, 2024, Comtech announced that it would be unable to file its quarterly report for the period ended January 31, 2024 on time and that the Company had terminated its President and CEO, effective immediately.

On this news, Comtech’s stock price fell $1.57, or 27.3%, to close at $4.19 per share on March 13, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on March 18, 2024, Comtech released its second quarter 2024 financial results, reporting a per share loss of $0.15, missing consensus estimates by $0.35. On this news, Comtech’s stock price fell $1.17, or 25.4%, to close at $3.43 per share on March 19, 2024, thereby injuring investors further.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Comtech securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800, Century City, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240327216763/en/