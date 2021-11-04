Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Comture Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3844   JP3305560009

COMTURE CORPORATION

(3844)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

（Delayed）Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

11/04/2021 | 01:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 29, 2021

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

(Six Months Ended September 30, 2021)

[Japanese GAAP]

Company name:

COMTURE CORPORATION

Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section

Stock code:

3844

URL: https://www.comture.com/en/ir/index.html

Representative:

Koichi Mukai, Chairman

Contact:

Osamu Noma, Member of the board, Executive Vice President

Tel: +(81)3-5745-9700

Scheduled date of filing of Quarterly Report:

November 5, 2021

Scheduled date of payment of dividend:

November 30, 2021

Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 (April 1, 2021 - September 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2021

11,995

19.1

1,961

46.8

1,965

42.9

1,220

32.6

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2020

10,071

(0.1)

1,336

(0.7)

1,375

1.8

920

(2.1)

Note: Comprehensive income (million yen):

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2021:

1,219

(up 31.2%)

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2020:

928

(down 1.0%)

Net income per share

Diluted net income per share

Yen

Yen

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2021

38.29

-

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2020

28.88

-

*Diluted net income per share is not presented because there were no potential shares with dilutive effects.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of Sep. 30, 2021

17,196

13,079

76.1

As of Mar. 31, 2021

16,483

12,353

74.9

Reference: Shareholders' equity (million yen):

As of Sep. 30, 2021: 13,079 As of Mar. 31, 2021: 12,353

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

1Q-end

2Q-end

3Q-end

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2021

7.75

7.75

7.75

7.75

31.00

Fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2022

8.25

8.25

Fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2022 (forecast)

9.25

9.25

35.00

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Net income per

owners of parent

share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

24,100

15.5

3,800

20.6

3,800

19.0

2,400

15.2

75.30

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced consolidated earnings forecasts: None

* Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in scope of consolidation): None

Newly added: -

Excluded: -

  1. Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  2. Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: Yes

2)

Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above:

None

3)

Changes in accounting-based estimates:

None

4)

Restatements:

None

(4) Number of outstanding shares (common stock)

1) Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of Sep. 30, 2021:

32,241,600 shares

As of Mar. 31, 2021:

32,241,600 shares

2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of Sep. 30, 2021:

364,760 shares

As of Mar. 31, 2021:

369,020 shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2021:

31,873,168 shares

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2020:

31,873,039 shares

  • The current quarterly financial report is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
  • Explanation of appropriate use of earnings forecasts, and other special items
    Forecasts of future performance in this report are based on assumptions judged to be valid and information available to the Company's management at the time the materials were prepared. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts for a number of reasons. Please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance, (4) Explanation of Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements" on page 5 for forecast assumptions and notes of caution for usage.

COMTURE CORPORATION (3844) Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY3/22

Contents of Attachments

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance

2

(1)

Explanation of Results of Operations

2

(2)

Explanation of Financial Position

4

(3)

Explanation of Cash Flows

5

(4)

Explanation of Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward -looking Statements

5

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

6

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet

6

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

8

(3)

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

10

(4)

Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

11

Going Concern Assumption

11

Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity

11

Application of Special Accounting Methods for Presenting Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements 11

Changes in Accounting Policies

11

Segment and Other Information

11

Additional Information

11

1

COMTURE CORPORATION (3844) Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY3/22

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance

(1) Explanation of Results of Operations

Companies and governments need to implement strategic innovations tha t utilize digital technologies, such as by creating new businesses and services and new ways for people to do their jobs. Demand associated with these IT investments is recovering, and the growth of IT investments is expected to gain momentum in the digita l transformation (DX) sector.

The COMTURE Group regards these trends as an opportunity for long -term growth. We are dedicated to giving customers support for their DX activities as well as altering COMTURE itself, a process we call the COMTURE Transformation (CX). Our strategy for the next 10 years, called the COMTURE NEXT 10 Strategy, is to play a key role in the business model reforms of our customers. This includes DX assistance that incorporates our own templates and solutions for the provision of added value, an activity centered on building stronger ties with global vendors.

COMTURE was one of the first companies to build systems based on Lotus Notes, SAP and other platforms. We increased the number of platforms we handle to match changes in the busi ness climate. Today, we build systems based on AWS, Microsoft, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Pega and other cloud platforms. Services also encompass data analytics using SAS and other tools, the use of robotic process automation (RPA) tools for the efficiency an d automation of business processes, and more DX-related solutions. By adding to conventional stand-alone platforms the ability to supply multi-faceted platforms, we can meet the increasingly complex needs of our customers by assembling the best possible solutions. To provide these solutions, we are encouraging our people to acquire even more advanced vendor certifications and improve skills at creating proposals for customers. Another priority is providing services with even more added value involving consulting and other fields.

We are using formats that combine online and face-to-face interaction for efficient sales activities and the presentation of proposals to prospective customers. Daily business reports utilize a sales force automation (SFA) system to facilitate the timely sharing of information with many people, including management. The goal is to utilize the collective knowledge of our group even more in order to raise our proposals to a higher level and strengthen sales activities. Launching new businesses faster in growing market sectors is another priority. We have started a project that covers all COMTURE businesses for the purpose of creating ideas based on customers' needs and then using these ideas for new businesses that can contribute to our next stage of growth.

We are actively working to secure human resources as the environment for orders is improving. In the current fiscal year, we plan offer 10% salary increases to improve employee satisfaction. Furthermore, in new graduate hiring the focus will be on acquiring talented personnel. For mid -career hires, we will emphasize highly skilled personnel capable of handling upstream business processes.

Looking ahead to working styles for the new normal after the pandemic ends, we are creating new w orking styles by increasing the use of digital technologies for internal systems, offering employees the option of a hybrid format that combines telework and on-site work, shortening and staggering working times, and using internet communication tools for internal and external lines of communication.

Due to numerous measures that reflect changes in the business climate, we achieved the eleventh consecutive year of first half sales growth on an effective sales basis (see note) and a rapid recovery in gross profit. The result was record-high quarterly gross profit for the first time in two fiscal years.

Note: COMTURE started applying Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition ( Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, which is earlier than required. Sales comparisons use the assumption that this standard had been used in prior fiscal years too.

In the Cloud Solutions Business, sales and gross profit increased because of higher demand in several market sectors. There was growth in demand for building customer information systems for real estate companies, and for moving internal data systems to the cloud and the digitalization of business processes, mainly at internet data service firms, construction companies and other large companies.

2

COMTURE CORPORATION (3844) Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY3/22

In the Digital Solutions Business, sales and gross profit increased. One reason is growth of the data analysis business, which includes demand forecasting for electric power companies, anti-money laundering for financial institutions, and other activities. Growth of the data management business, such as building and maintaining infrastructures for collecting and storing large amount of data for retail companies, was another reason for the increases in sales and earnings.

In the Business Solutions Business, sales and gross profit increased along with the growth in demand for many services. There was growth of the SAP business, increasing demand for the development of IT systems for human resources, increasing demand for the use of COMTURE products for connections to the Japanese Banks ' Payment Clearing Network, and other areas of growth.

In the Platform, Operation Services Business, sales and gross profit increased. Demand is increasing for the construction of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and other cloud environments and services for the shift of operations to the cloud. There is also growth of the business for operating cloud environments and increasing demand for the outsourcing of IT system operations.

In the Digital Learning Business, sales and gross profit increased because of growth of the DX education business for cloud service certifications of Microsoft, Salesforce, ServiceNow and other companies as well as the growth of sales at a subsidiary newly consolidated in this fiscal year.

(Millions of yen)

1H of FY3/21

1H of FY3/22

Change

Change (%)

Cloud Solutions Business

Net sales

4,037

4,627

590

14.6%

Gross profit

880

1,164

283

32.2%

Digital Solutions Business

Net sales

1,021

1,229

208

20.4%

Gross profit

247

341

94

38.0%

Business Solutions

Net sales

2,703

2,903

199

7.4%

Business

Gross profit

553

664

111

20.1%

Platform, Operation

Net sales

2,186

2,366

179

8.2%

Services Business

Gross profit

529

581

52

9.9%

Digital Learning Business

Net sales

122

869

746

608.7%

Gross profit

1

234

232

11,952.1%

Activities of the business categories are as follows.

Business Category

Activities

Providing system solutions and other activities using

Cloud Solutions Business

collaborations with Microsoft, Salesforce.com, ServiceNow,

Pega and other global platformers.

Providing data analysis solutions using big data and AI tools,

Digital Solutions Business

support for the automation of business processes using robotic

process automation tools.

Construction, operation, modernization and consulting

Business Solutions Business

concerning accounting, personnel, fintech and other core IT

systems using collaborations with SAP and other ERP package

vendors

System and network environment designs, construction and

operation using collaborations with cloud platformers (Amazon

Platform, Operation Services Business

Web Service, Google Cloud Platform, etc.) and hardware vendors

(Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell, Cisco, etc.); remote

surveillance of IT systems at the COMTURE Group's service

center; help desk operations.

Education services using e-learning and other platforms to

Digital Learning Business

upgrade the IT skills of a company's employees and enable

employees to acquire platform vendor certifications.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Comture Corporation published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 05:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMTURE CORPORATION
01:12a（Delayed）Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter..
PU
08/06Comture Corporation Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2..
CI
08/06Comture Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Half and Full Year Ending ..
CI
08/06Comture Corporation Announces Dividend for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ended March..
CI
08/06Comture Corporation Announces Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter and Fiscal Year ..
CI
06/02COMTURE : (Delayed) Independent Directors and Auditors Notification
PU
05/19Comture Sees Fiscal Year Attributable Profit Rise Nearly 6%, Offers Dividend and Guidan..
MT
05/19COMTURE : （Delayed）Announcement of Medium-term Business Plan (April 2021 to ..
PU
05/13Comture Seeks Acquisitions
CI
05/10Comture Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Half and Full Year Ending ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 24 350 M 213 M 213 M
Net income 2022 2 600 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 41,4x
Yield 2022 1,08%
Capitalization 108 B 943 M 941 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,42x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 1 316
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart COMTURE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comture Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMTURE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3 375,00 JPY
Average target price 3 400,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 0,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Koichi Mukai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chihiro Sawada President, COO & Representative Director
Hirohisa Arai GM-Technology Development & Information Systems
Hitoshi Sasaki Independent Outside Director
Masayuki Tsuzuki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMTURE CORPORATION15.54%944
ACCENTURE PLC38.39%228 338
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.21.71%172 731
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.32%113 187
SNOWFLAKE INC.27.80%108 216
INFOSYS LIMITED35.20%96 631