（Delayed）Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

COMTURE CORPORATION (3844) Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY3/22

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance

(1) Explanation of Results of Operations

Companies and governments need to implement strategic innovations tha t utilize digital technologies, such as by creating new businesses and services and new ways for people to do their jobs. Demand associated with these IT investments is recovering, and the growth of IT investments is expected to gain momentum in the digita l transformation (DX) sector.

The COMTURE Group regards these trends as an opportunity for long -term growth. We are dedicated to giving customers support for their DX activities as well as altering COMTURE itself, a process we call the COMTURE Transformation (CX). Our strategy for the next 10 years, called the COMTURE NEXT 10 Strategy, is to play a key role in the business model reforms of our customers. This includes DX assistance that incorporates our own templates and solutions for the provision of added value, an activity centered on building stronger ties with global vendors.

COMTURE was one of the first companies to build systems based on Lotus Notes, SAP and other platforms. We increased the number of platforms we handle to match changes in the busi ness climate. Today, we build systems based on AWS, Microsoft, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Pega and other cloud platforms. Services also encompass data analytics using SAS and other tools, the use of robotic process automation (RPA) tools for the efficiency an d automation of business processes, and more DX-related solutions. By adding to conventional stand-alone platforms the ability to supply multi-faceted platforms, we can meet the increasingly complex needs of our customers by assembling the best possible solutions. To provide these solutions, we are encouraging our people to acquire even more advanced vendor certifications and improve skills at creating proposals for customers. Another priority is providing services with even more added value involving consulting and other fields.

We are using formats that combine online and face-to-face interaction for efficient sales activities and the presentation of proposals to prospective customers. Daily business reports utilize a sales force automation (SFA) system to facilitate the timely sharing of information with many people, including management. The goal is to utilize the collective knowledge of our group even more in order to raise our proposals to a higher level and strengthen sales activities. Launching new businesses faster in growing market sectors is another priority. We have started a project that covers all COMTURE businesses for the purpose of creating ideas based on customers' needs and then using these ideas for new businesses that can contribute to our next stage of growth.

We are actively working to secure human resources as the environment for orders is improving. In the current fiscal year, we plan offer 10% salary increases to improve employee satisfaction. Furthermore, in new graduate hiring the focus will be on acquiring talented personnel. For mid -career hires, we will emphasize highly skilled personnel capable of handling upstream business processes.

Looking ahead to working styles for the new normal after the pandemic ends, we are creating new w orking styles by increasing the use of digital technologies for internal systems, offering employees the option of a hybrid format that combines telework and on-site work, shortening and staggering working times, and using internet communication tools for internal and external lines of communication.

Due to numerous measures that reflect changes in the business climate, we achieved the eleventh consecutive year of first half sales growth on an effective sales basis (see note) and a rapid recovery in gross profit. The result was record-high quarterly gross profit for the first time in two fiscal years.

Note: COMTURE started applying Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition ( Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, which is earlier than required. Sales comparisons use the assumption that this standard had been used in prior fiscal years too.

In the Cloud Solutions Business, sales and gross profit increased because of higher demand in several market sectors. There was growth in demand for building customer information systems for real estate companies, and for moving internal data systems to the cloud and the digitalization of business processes, mainly at internet data service firms, construction companies and other large companies.