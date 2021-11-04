（Delayed）Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

Osamu Noma, Member of the board, Executive Vice President
(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 (April 1, 2021 - September 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2021
11,995
19.1
1,961
46.8
1,965
42.9
1,220
32.6
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2020
10,071
(0.1)
1,336
(0.7)
1,375
1.8
920
(2.1)
Note: Comprehensive income (million yen):
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2021:
1,219
(up 31.2%)
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2020:
928
(down 1.0%)
Net income per share
Diluted net income per share
Yen
Yen
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2021
38.29
-
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2020
28.88
-
*Diluted net income per share is not presented because there were no potential shares with dilutive effects.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of Sep. 30, 2021
17,196
13,079
76.1
As of Mar. 31, 2021
16,483
12,353
74.9
Reference: Shareholders' equity (million yen):
As of Sep. 30, 2021: 13,079 As of Mar. 31, 2021: 12,353
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
1Q-end
2Q-end
3Q-end
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2021
7.75
7.75
7.75
7.75
31.00
Fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2022
8.25
8.25
Fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2022 (forecast)
9.25
9.25
35.00
Note: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecast: None
3. Consolidated Earnings Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Net income per
owners of parent
share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
24,100
15.5
3,800
20.6
3,800
19.0
2,400
15.2
75.30
Note: Revisions to the most recently announced consolidated earnings forecasts: None
* Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in scope of consolidation): None
Newly added: -
Excluded: -
Application of special accounting methods for presenting quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policies and accounting-based estimates, and restatements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions in accounting standards, others: Yes
2)
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above:
None
3)
Changes in accounting-based estimates:
None
4)
Restatements:
None
(4) Number of outstanding shares (common stock)
1) Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of Sep. 30, 2021:
32,241,600 shares
As of Mar. 31, 2021:
32,241,600 shares
2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of Sep. 30, 2021:
364,760 shares
As of Mar. 31, 2021:
369,020 shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2021:
31,873,168 shares
Six months ended Sep. 30, 2020:
31,873,039 shares
The current quarterly financial report is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
Explanation of appropriate use of earnings forecasts, and other special items
Forecasts of future performance in this report are based on assumptions judged to be valid and information available to the Company's management at the time the materials were prepared. Actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts for a number of reasons. Please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance, (4) Explanation of Consolidated Forecast and Other Forward-looking Statements" on page 5 for forecast assumptions and notes of caution for usage.
1
COMTURE CORPORATION (3844) Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY3/22
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance
(1) Explanation of Results of Operations
Companies and governments need to implement strategic innovations tha t utilize digital technologies, such as by creating new businesses and services and new ways for people to do their jobs. Demand associated with these IT investments is recovering, and the growth of IT investments is expected to gain momentum in the digita l transformation (DX) sector.
The COMTURE Group regards these trends as an opportunity for long -term growth. We are dedicated to giving customers support for their DX activities as well as altering COMTURE itself, a process we call the COMTURE Transformation (CX). Our strategy for the next 10 years, called the COMTURE NEXT 10 Strategy, is to play a key role in the business model reforms of our customers. This includes DX assistance that incorporates our own templates and solutions for the provision of added value, an activity centered on building stronger ties with global vendors.
COMTURE was one of the first companies to build systems based on Lotus Notes, SAP and other platforms. We increased the number of platforms we handle to match changes in the busi ness climate. Today, we build systems based on AWS, Microsoft, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Pega and other cloud platforms. Services also encompass data analytics using SAS and other tools, the use of robotic process automation (RPA) tools for the efficiency an d automation of business processes, and more DX-related solutions. By adding to conventional stand-alone platforms the ability to supply multi-faceted platforms, we can meet the increasingly complex needs of our customers by assembling the best possible solutions. To provide these solutions, we are encouraging our people to acquire even more advanced vendor certifications and improve skills at creating proposals for customers. Another priority is providing services with even more added value involving consulting and other fields.
We are using formats that combine online and face-to-face interaction for efficient sales activities and the presentation of proposals to prospective customers. Daily business reports utilize a sales force automation (SFA) system to facilitate the timely sharing of information with many people, including management. The goal is to utilize the collective knowledge of our group even more in order to raise our proposals to a higher level and strengthen sales activities. Launching new businesses faster in growing market sectors is another priority. We have started a project that covers all COMTURE businesses for the purpose of creating ideas based on customers' needs and then using these ideas for new businesses that can contribute to our next stage of growth.
We are actively working to secure human resources as the environment for orders is improving. In the current fiscal year, we plan offer 10% salary increases to improve employee satisfaction. Furthermore, in new graduate hiring the focus will be on acquiring talented personnel. For mid -career hires, we will emphasize highly skilled personnel capable of handling upstream business processes.
Looking ahead to working styles for the new normal after the pandemic ends, we are creating new w orking styles by increasing the use of digital technologies for internal systems, offering employees the option of a hybrid format that combines telework and on-site work, shortening and staggering working times, and using internet communication tools for internal and external lines of communication.
Due to numerous measures that reflect changes in the business climate, we achieved the eleventh consecutive year of first half sales growth on an effective sales basis (see note) and a rapid recovery in gross profit. The result was record-high quarterly gross profit for the first time in two fiscal years.
Note: COMTURE started applying Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition ( Accounting Standards Board of Japan (ASBJ) Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, which is earlier than required. Sales comparisons use the assumption that this standard had been used in prior fiscal years too.
In the Cloud Solutions Business, sales and gross profit increased because of higher demand in several market sectors. There was growth in demand for building customer information systems for real estate companies, and for moving internal data systems to the cloud and the digitalization of business processes, mainly at internet data service firms, construction companies and other large companies.
2
COMTURE CORPORATION (3844) Financial Results for the Second Quarter of FY3/22
In the Digital Solutions Business, sales and gross profit increased. One reason is growth of the data analysis business, which includes demand forecasting for electric power companies, anti-money laundering for financial institutions, and other activities. Growth of the data management business, such as building and maintaining infrastructures for collecting and storing large amount of data for retail companies, was another reason for the increases in sales and earnings.
In the Business Solutions Business, sales and gross profit increased along with the growth in demand for many services. There was growth of the SAP business, increasing demand for the development of IT systems for human resources, increasing demand for the use of COMTURE products for connections to the Japanese Banks ' Payment Clearing Network, and other areas of growth.
In the Platform, Operation Services Business, sales and gross profit increased. Demand is increasing for the construction of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and other cloud environments and services for the shift of operations to the cloud. There is also growth of the business for operating cloud environments and increasing demand for the outsourcing of IT system operations.
In the Digital Learning Business, sales and gross profit increased because of growth of the DX education business for cloud service certifications of Microsoft, Salesforce, ServiceNow and other companies as well as the growth of sales at a subsidiary newly consolidated in this fiscal year.
(Millions of yen)
1H of FY3/21
1H of FY3/22
Change
Change (%)
Cloud Solutions Business
Net sales
4,037
4,627
590
14.6%
Gross profit
880
1,164
283
32.2%
Digital Solutions Business
Net sales
1,021
1,229
208
20.4%
Gross profit
247
341
94
38.0%
Business Solutions
Net sales
2,703
2,903
199
7.4%
Business
Gross profit
553
664
111
20.1%
Platform, Operation
Net sales
2,186
2,366
179
8.2%
Services Business
Gross profit
529
581
52
9.9%
Digital Learning Business
Net sales
122
869
746
608.7%
Gross profit
1
234
232
11,952.1%
Activities of the business categories are as follows.
Business Category
Activities
Providing system solutions and other activities using
Cloud Solutions Business
collaborations with Microsoft, Salesforce.com, ServiceNow,
Pega and other global platformers.
Providing data analysis solutions using big data and AI tools,
Digital Solutions Business
support for the automation of business processes using robotic
process automation tools.
Construction, operation, modernization and consulting
Business Solutions Business
concerning accounting, personnel, fintech and other core IT
systems using collaborations with SAP and other ERP package
vendors
System and network environment designs, construction and
operation using collaborations with cloud platformers (Amazon
Platform, Operation Services Business
Web Service, Google Cloud Platform, etc.) and hardware vendors
