    CVT   NZCVTE0001S7

COMVITA LIMITED

(CVT)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-27
3.300 NZD   -1.20%
08/25Comvita Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/25Comvita Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
08/25Comvita Limited Announces Final Dividend for the Year Ended June 30, 2022, Payable on 7 October 2022
CI
Transcript : Comvita Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call

09/28/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
[Foreign Language] and welcome to Comvita's Annual Shareholders Meeting. My name is BretTH Hewlett, I'm the Chair of the Comvita Board. Today, we're very pleased to welcome you as online...


Financials
Sales 2023 225 M 128 M 128 M
Net income 2023 16,1 M 9,13 M 9,13 M
Net Debt 2023 17,0 M 9,63 M 9,63 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,3x
Yield 2023 2,50%
Capitalization 230 M 130 M 130 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
EV / Sales 2024 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 550
Free-Float 60,7%
Technical analysis trends COMVITA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,30 NZD
Average target price 4,50 NZD
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Banfield Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Nigel Greenwood Chief Financial Officer
Brett Donald Hewlett Chairman
Jackie Evans Chief Science Officer
Chris France Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMVITA LIMITED-7.30%131
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.-16.52%9 156
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.-34.98%4 194
BALCHEM CORPORATION-26.60%3 845
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY-25.23%3 120
BELLRING BRANDS, INC.-26.01%2 876