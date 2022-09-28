Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
New Zealand
New Zealand Stock Exchange
Comvita Limited
News
Summary
CVT
NZCVTE0001S7
COMVITA LIMITED
(CVT)
Add to my list
Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 2022-09-27
2022-09-27
3.300
NZD
-1.20%
08/25
Comvita Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/25
Comvita Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
08/25
Comvita Limited Announces Final Dividend for the Year Ended June 30, 2022, Payable on 7 October 2022
CI
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Transcript : Comvita Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
09/28/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
09/28/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
[Foreign Language] and welcome to Comvita's Annual Shareholders Meeting. My name is BretTH Hewlett, I'm the Chair of the Comvita Board. Today, we're very pleased to welcome you as online...
All news about COMVITA LIMITED
08/25
Comvita Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/25
Comvita Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
08/25
Comvita Limited Announces Final Dividend for the Year Ended June 30, 2022, Payable on 7..
CI
06/13
NZ shares extend losses as inflation woes weigh; Australian markets shut
RE
02/23
Comvita to Seek M&A
CI
02/23
Transcript : Comvita Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2022
CI
02/23
Comvita Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021
Transcript : Comvita Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
2021
Transcript : Comvita Limited, 2021 Earnings Call, Aug 26, 2021
CI
2021
Comvita Limited Approves Final Dividend, Payable on 7 October 2021
CI
More news
Financials
NZD
USD
Sales 2023
225 M
128 M
128 M
Net income 2023
16,1 M
9,13 M
9,13 M
Net Debt 2023
17,0 M
9,63 M
9,63 M
P/E ratio 2023
14,3x
Yield 2023
2,50%
Capitalization
230 M
130 M
130 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,10x
EV / Sales 2024
0,98x
Nbr of Employees
550
Free-Float
60,7%
More Financials
Chart COMVITA LIMITED
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMVITA LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
3,30 NZD
Average target price
4,50 NZD
Spread / Average Target
36,4%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Banfield
Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Nigel Greenwood
Chief Financial Officer
Brett Donald Hewlett
Chairman
Jackie Evans
Chief Science Officer
Chris France
Chief Technology Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
COMVITA LIMITED
-7.30%
131
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.
-16.52%
9 156
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.
-34.98%
4 194
BALCHEM CORPORATION
-26.60%
3 845
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY
-25.23%
3 120
BELLRING BRANDS, INC.
-26.01%
2 876
More Results
