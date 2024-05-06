May 06, 2024 at 07:38 am EDT

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Monday's Small-Cap in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Cairo Communication advances 5.7 percent to EUR2.30 per share after Friday night's flat session.

----------

PLC is moving ahead 4.7 percent, following up the 0.6 percent green it closed with on Friday night.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Conafi is giving up 6.3 percent to EUR0.1960. The stock-which declared its final dividend in May 2022-gives ground after six bearish sessions.

----------

Sogefi is giving up 4.2%, after a 3.3% green in the previous session.

----------

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

