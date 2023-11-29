(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Wednesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

Gabetti advances 4.6 percent with price at EUR0.71 per share. High trading volume is recorded on the stock, amounting to more than 212,000 pieces compared to a three-month daily average of about 45,000.

Gequity, on the other hand, marks a plus 4.4 percent, rearing its head again after two sessions among the bearish.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

Conafi is giving up 5.6 percent, bringing the price to EUR0.2680, on the heels of eve's equally 5.6 percent decline.

Olidata, on the other hand, is giving up 2.6 percent, after the bullish eve session closed with a plus 4.6 percent.

