(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Wednesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Restart takes the top spot and rises 7.5 percent to EUR0.21 per share. The stock has given up about 13 percent in the last month, 31 percent in the last six months, and 28 percent in the last year.

----------

Ratti also does well, up 4.4%. The stock has left the parterre 0.7% in the past thirty days, 5.9% in the past six months, and 9.8% in the past twelve.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Conafi sits at the bottom, down 2.6%. The stock is down 10 percent in the past month and 36 percent in the past year.

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.