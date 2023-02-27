Advanced search
CONAGRA BRANDS ANNOUNCES DETAILS OF FISCAL 2023 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE, WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

02/27/2023 | 07:31am EST
CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) will host a webcast and conference call to review its fiscal 2023 third quarter results on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. ET. The company's news release will be issued at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.

The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on conagrabrands.com/investor-relations under Events & Presentations. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-883-0383 for participants in the U.S. and 1-412-902-6506 for all other participants and using passcode 2483233. Please dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the call start time. Following the company's remarks, the conference call will include a question-and-answer session with the investment community.

A replay of the webcast will be available until April 5, 2024.

About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

For more information, please contact:
MEDIA: media@conagra.com 
INVESTORS: IR@conagra.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conagra-brands-announces-details-of-fiscal-2023-third-quarter-earnings-release-webcast-and-conference-call-301755610.html

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
