  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Conagra Brands, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAG   US2058871029

CONAGRA BRANDS, INC.

(CAG)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-10-04 pm EDT
33.91 USD   +3.04%
CONAGRA BRANDS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYMENT

10/05/2022 | 07:31am EDT
CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.33 per share of CAG common stock to be paid on December 1, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 3, 2022. 

About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

For more information, please contact:

MEDIA: media@conagra.com
INVESTORS: IR@conagra.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conagra-brands-announces-quarterly-dividend-payment-301640598.html

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
