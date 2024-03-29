Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into ConAgra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG).

In March 2023, a consumer class action lawsuit was filed against the Company alleging violations under Illinois, California, Virginia, and other states’ consumer protection laws for providing false or misleading advertisements to consumers, specifically that, despite portraying itself as an eco-friendly and sustainable food manufacturer, the Company actually utilizes harmful fishing techniques that are detrimental to marine wildlife and the marine ecosystem. Recently, the court presiding over that case denied the Company’s motion to dismiss in part, allowing the case to move forward.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether ConAgra’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

