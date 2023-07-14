Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Conagra Brands Inc (Company), ISIN BRC1AGBDR008, hereby informs that on 13/07/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,350000000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 4,8038 - 13/07/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 1,137287234 per BDR.