O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Conagra Brands Inc, código ISIN BRC1AGBDR008, informa que foi aprovado em 13/07/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,350000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,8038 - 13/07/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 1,137287234 por BDR.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Conagra Brands Inc (Company), ISIN BRC1AGBDR008, hereby informs that on 13/07/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,350000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,8038 - 13/07/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 1,137287234 per BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 06/09/2023, aos
The payment will be completed on 06/09/2023, to
titulares de BDRs em 27/07/2023.
entitled BDR Shareholders on 27/07/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 28/07/2023 até 31/07/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 28/07/2023 to 31/07/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Conagra Brands, Inc. is among the major American agri-food groups. The group offers starters, ready-made meals, condiments, sauces, snacks, desserts, etc. (Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip, Slim Jim, Angie's, BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke's, Earth Balance, Gardein, and Frontera brands). Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale to supermarkets distribution (82.9%);
- sale to catering establishments (8.7%).
The balance of net sales (8.4%) concerns international business.