Dear Shareholders,

Fiscal 2023 was a year that saw unique challenges from continued input cost inflation, supply chain challenges, and operational disruptions. But that didn't stop Conagra Brands from delivering another strong year. I'm proud of the way our team navigated a dynamic operating environment to execute against our fiscal 2023 priorities and deliver strong revenue growth, margin improvement, and profitable results. We will continue to benefit from our strong brands, processes, and people as we execute our playbook to drive sustainable growth. Fiscal 2023 highlights include:

Our organic net sales 1 increased 6.6% during fiscal 2023

increased 6.6% during fiscal 2023 We delivered a 17.4% increase in adjusted earnings per share 1 (EPS) versus a year ago

(EPS) versus a year ago The Company increased adjusted operating margin 1 125 basis points to 15.6%

125 basis points to 15.6% We reduced our net leverage ratio 1 to 3.63x, from 3.99x at the end of the prior year

to 3.63x, from 3.99x at the end of the prior year Our board of directors continued to prioritize returning capital to shareholders, as we paid $624 million in dividends, up from $582 million paid in fiscal 2022.

One constant for Conagra Brands was our focus on corporate social responsibility. We published our annual Citizenship Report in March 2023, which outlines Conagra's progress against key environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives and actions. I'm proud of the team's achievements in the past year, which include:

Diversity and Inclusion: Our goal is to create a culture of belonging, where everyone can experience inclusion. Our multi-year diversity

and inclusion strategy supports three key areas of focus: recruitment, advocacy, and development. In fiscal year 2023, we continued to execute comprehensive plans to support delivery of our D&I strategy. Our focus on diversity recruitment has resulted in a strong pipeline of diverse early talent and experienced hires, resulting in recognition from organizations like the Talent Board.

Sustainable Development Awards: Conagra Brands' Sustainable Development Awards program continues to be the cornerstone for engaging employees and recognizing their innovative ideas related to improving our production and business practices. Through this initiative, which began in 2009, Conagra Brands has:

Conserved 3.7 billion gallons of water

Decreased Conagra's carbon footprint by 215,000 metric tons

Reduced waste by 122,700 tons

Decreased packaging materials by more than 32,000 tons

Saved over $280 million

Employee Volunteerism: Conagra employees are dedicated, engaged, and generously give their time and talents to volunteer year- round at organizations that are important to them and their local communities. Throughout fiscal year 2023, Conagra employees volunteered thousands of hours at more than 100 different nonprofit agencies that serve the communities where we do business.

In fiscal 2024, we expect to transition toward a more normalized operating environment. Of course, our focus on innovation will continue to be at the forefront of our efforts and we are excited to introduce our biggest slate of new products to date. Our fiscal 2024 lineup features a compelling mix of convenient, value-added meals, at-home restaurant experiences, and exciting licensed products. As always, we will support our new products by investing in our modern approach to marketing to drive sales.

At Conagra, we are all working together to drive sustainable growth and margin expansion - and it's our people who really make it happen. Every day, I'm proud of our team's dedication, expertise, and willingness to get the job done. Their efforts are why our business is well-positioned to drive shareholder value for many years to come.

On behalf of everyone at Conagra Brands, I thank you for your support.

Sincerely,

Sean M. Connolly, President and Chief Executive Officer

1 Organic net sales (which excludes, from reported net sales, the impacts of foreign exchange), adjusted EPS, adjusted operating margin, and net leverage ratio are measures not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepting accounting principles ("GAAP"). Please see pages 83-85 for reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.