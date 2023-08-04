Conagra Brands Annual Report
2023
Dear Shareholders,
Fiscal 2023 was a year that saw unique challenges from continued input cost inflation, supply chain challenges, and operational disruptions. But that didn't stop Conagra Brands from delivering another strong year. I'm proud of the way our team navigated a dynamic operating environment to execute against our fiscal 2023 priorities and deliver strong revenue growth, margin improvement, and profitable results. We will continue to benefit from our strong brands, processes, and people as we execute our playbook to drive sustainable growth. Fiscal 2023 highlights include:
- Our organic net sales1 increased 6.6% during fiscal 2023
- We delivered a 17.4% increase in adjusted earnings per share1 (EPS) versus a year ago
- The Company increased adjusted operating margin1 125 basis points to 15.6%
- We reduced our net leverage ratio1 to 3.63x, from 3.99x at the end of the prior year
- Our board of directors continued to prioritize returning capital to shareholders, as we paid $624 million in dividends, up from $582 million paid in fiscal 2022.
One constant for Conagra Brands was our focus on corporate social responsibility. We published our annual Citizenship Report in March 2023, which outlines Conagra's progress against key environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives and actions. I'm proud of the team's achievements in the past year, which include:
Diversity and Inclusion: Our goal is to create a culture of belonging, where everyone can experience inclusion. Our multi-year diversity
and inclusion strategy supports three key areas of focus: recruitment, advocacy, and development. In fiscal year 2023, we continued to execute comprehensive plans to support delivery of our D&I strategy. Our focus on diversity recruitment has resulted in a strong pipeline of diverse early talent and experienced hires, resulting in recognition from organizations like the Talent Board.
Sustainable Development Awards: Conagra Brands' Sustainable Development Awards program continues to be the cornerstone for engaging employees and recognizing their innovative ideas related to improving our production and business practices. Through this initiative, which began in 2009, Conagra Brands has:
- Conserved 3.7 billion gallons of water
- Decreased Conagra's carbon footprint by 215,000 metric tons
- Reduced waste by 122,700 tons
- Decreased packaging materials by more than 32,000 tons
- Saved over $280 million
Employee Volunteerism: Conagra employees are dedicated, engaged, and generously give their time and talents to volunteer year- round at organizations that are important to them and their local communities. Throughout fiscal year 2023, Conagra employees volunteered thousands of hours at more than 100 different nonprofit agencies that serve the communities where we do business.
In fiscal 2024, we expect to transition toward a more normalized operating environment. Of course, our focus on innovation will continue to be at the forefront of our efforts and we are excited to introduce our biggest slate of new products to date. Our fiscal 2024 lineup features a compelling mix of convenient, value-added meals, at-home restaurant experiences, and exciting licensed products. As always, we will support our new products by investing in our modern approach to marketing to drive sales.
At Conagra, we are all working together to drive sustainable growth and margin expansion - and it's our people who really make it happen. Every day, I'm proud of our team's dedication, expertise, and willingness to get the job done. Their efforts are why our business is well-positioned to drive shareholder value for many years to come.
On behalf of everyone at Conagra Brands, I thank you for your support.
Sincerely,
Sean M. Connolly, President and Chief Executive Officer
1 Organic net sales (which excludes, from reported net sales, the impacts of foreign exchange), adjusted EPS, adjusted operating margin, and net leverage ratio are measures not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepting accounting principles ("GAAP"). Please see pages 83-85 for reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
PART I
This annual report on Form 10-K contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors. For a discussion of important factors that could cause our results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements, please refer to Item 1A, Risk Factors and Item 7, Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations below.
ITEM 1. BUSINESS
General Development of Business
Conagra Brands, Inc. (the "Company", "Conagra Brands", "we", "us", or "our"), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, the Company combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The Company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Its iconic brands such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion.
We began as a Midwestern flour-milling company and entered other commodity-based businesses throughout our history. We were initially incorporated as a Nebraska corporation in 1919 and reincorporated as a Delaware corporation in 1976. Over time, we transformed into the branded, pure-play consumer packaged goods food company we are today. Growing our food businesses has also been fueled by innovation, organic growth of our brands, and expansion into adjacent categories, including through acquisitions. We are focused on delivering sustainable, profitable growth with strong and improving returns on our invested capital.
Narrative Description of Business
We compete throughout the food industry and focus on adding value for our customers who operate in the retail food and foodservice channels.
Our operations, including our reporting segments, are described below. Our locations, including manufacturing facilities, within each reporting segment, are described in Item 2, Properties.
Reporting Segments
Our reporting segments are as follows:
Grocery & Snacks
The Grocery & Snacks reporting segment principally includes branded, shelf-stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.
Refrigerated & Frozen
The Refrigerated & Frozen reporting segment principally includes branded, temperature-controlled food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.
International
The International reporting segment principally includes branded food products, in various temperature states, sold in various retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States.
Foodservice
The Foodservice reporting segment includes branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and a variety of custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments primarily in the United States.
