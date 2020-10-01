Log in
Conagra Brands : Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend By 29 Percent

10/01/2020

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share of common stock to be paid on December 2, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 2, 2020. This represents a 29% increase over Conagra Brands' previous quarterly dividend. The new quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share is equivalent to $1.10 per share annually.

About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

For more information, please contact:
MEDIA: Mike Cummins
312-549-5257
Michael.Cummins@conagra.com

INVESTORS: Brian Kearney
312-549-5002
IR@conagra.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conagra-brands-increases-quarterly-cash-dividend-by-29-percent-301143552.html

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
