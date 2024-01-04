Jan 4 (Reuters) - Conagra Brands on Thursday cut organic net sales growth and profit forecast for fiscal 2024 and warned of a slower recovery in demand for its packaged meals and snacks.

The Slim Jim beef jerky maker now expects annual organic net sales to decrease between 1.0% and 2.0%, compared with its earlier forecast of about 1% growth.

The company expects annual adjusted earnings per share to be between $2.60 and $2.65, compared with its earlier forecast range of $2.70 to $2.75. (Reporting by Juveria Tabassum in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)