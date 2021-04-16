Log in
Conagra Brands : Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment

04/16/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
CHICAGO, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.275 per share of CAG common stock to be paid on June 2, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 30, 2021.

About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

For more information, please contact:
MEDIA: Mike Cummins
312-549-5257
Michael.Cummins@conagra.com

INVESTORS: Brian Kearney
312-549-5002
IR@conagra.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conagra-brands-announces-quarterly-dividend-payment-301270819.html

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
