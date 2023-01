Jan 5 (Reuters) - Conagra Brands Inc raised its annual organic net sales forecast on Thursday, benefiting from steady consumer demand for its ready-to-eat meals and snacks as well as price hikes.

The company forecast full-year organic sales to rise between 7% and 8%, higher than its prior expectation of 4% to 5% growth.

