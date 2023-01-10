Advanced search
    CAG   US2058871029

CONAGRA BRANDS, INC.

(CAG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:14:10 2023-01-10 pm EST
40.54 USD   +0.28%
01:30pConagra CEO expects double-digit inflation, easing protein costs
RE
01:07pConagra CEO expects double-digit inflation, easing protein costs
RE
01/06Conagra Brands Price-Cost Dynamics Reversal Driving Margins, Goldman Sachs Says
MT
Conagra CEO expects double-digit inflation, easing protein costs

01/10/2023 | 01:30pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Cans of Chef Boyardee, owned by Conagra Brands, are seen for sale in a store in Manhattan, New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Conagra Brands Inc Chief Executive Officer Sean Connolly said in a Reuters Newsmaker interview on Tuesday that he sees double-digit inflation in fiscal 2023, although protein costs are moderating.

The company, known for its brands Birds Eye and Chef Boyardee, raised its full-year forecasts last week, after beating quarterly results, helped mainly by higher prices for its snacks and ready-to-eat meals.

Its share price rose 12% in 2022 and shot up further after the improved forecasts.

Packaged food makers have undergone several rounds of price increases in the past year to shield their profit margins from higher costs, which people have accepted as they find eating out far more expensive than cooking at home.

(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli and Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Matthew Lewis)

By Jessica DiNapoli and Hilary Russ


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12 385 M - -
Net income 2023 908 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 740 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,1x
Yield 2023 3,21%
Capitalization 19 265 M 19 265 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,26x
EV / Sales 2024 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 80,8%
Technical analysis trends CONAGRA BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 40,42 $
Average target price 41,82 $
Spread / Average Target 3,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean M. Connolly President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David S. Marberger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard H. Lenny Non-Executive Chairman
Tracy Schaefer Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas M. McGough Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONAGRA BRANDS, INC.4.44%19 265
NESTLÉ S.A.4.18%335 606
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.2.06%91 824
KRAFT HEINZ3.66%51 692
GENERAL MILLS, INC.0.99%49 928
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-7.43%46 897