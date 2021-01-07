Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Conagra Brands, Inc.    CAG

CONAGRA BRANDS, INC.

(CAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Conagra issues upbeat profit forecast, reports in-line quarterly sales

01/07/2021 | 01:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: File photo of ConAgra Foods production facility in Oakdale

(Reuters) - Conagra Brands Inc on Thursday forecast current-quarter profit above Wall Street estimates, betting on continued demand for its frozen dinners, cake mixes and snacks as the COVID-19 pandemic shows little sign of easing.

However, shares of the Chicago-based company fell 3% in noon trading after quarterly sales came in line with expectations.

"This was just an OK quarter," John Boylan, senior equity analyst at Edward Jones said. "Sales merely matched expectations despite more people eating at home, inventory replenishment at grocery stores and improvements in its supply chains," he added.

Sales in the second quarter ended Nov. 29 rose 6.2% to nearly $3 billion, in line with expectations. Organic sales, which strips out currency and M&A effects, rose 8.1%, slower than the 15.1% growth it saw in the previous quarter, when retailers placed more orders ahead of the holiday season.

The Slim Jim beef jerky and Healthy Choice meals maker also forecast third-quarter organic sales growth between 6% and 8%, a slower pace than its prior two quarters.

"Investors will increasingly shy away from names in which growth will decrease or turn negative in the next few months," analysts from Truist wrote in a note.

Investors are also apathetic to near-term consumption trends as the pandemic has pushed sales of food companies higher than average growth levels, making it "nearly impossible" to gauge what individual company performance will be in "normal" times, according to the note.

Conagra Chief Executive Officer Sean Connolly told Reuters he was confident consumers will keep buying its products even during normal times based on repeat buying rates during the pandemic, investments in e-commerce and data analytics, as well as efforts to reach more consumers on mobile devices.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shounak Dasgupta)

By Siddharth Cavale


© Reuters 2021
All news about CONAGRA BRANDS, INC.
11:12aConagra CEO Sees New Consumer Behaviors Lasting 'Well Into the Future'
DJ
10:34aCONAGRA BRANDS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
09:07aSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Climb Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
08:53aBED BATH & BEYOND, MICRON TECHNOLOGY : What to Watch When the Market Opens
DJ
08:15aCONAGRA BRANDS : Fiscal Q2 Results Beat Estimates; Provides Fiscal Q3 Outlook
MT
07:53aConagra issues upbeat profit forecast, reports in-line quarterly sales
RE
07:33aCONAGRA BRANDS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
07:32aCONAGRA BRANDS : Earnings Flash (CAG) CONAGRA BRANDS Reports Q2 EPS $0.81, vs. S..
MT
07:32aCONAGRA BRANDS : Earnings Flash (CAG) CONAGRA BRANDS Reports Q2 Revenue $3B, vs...
MT
07:31aCONAGRA BRANDS : Reports Strong Second Quarter Results
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 694 M - -
Net income 2021 1 159 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 022 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 2,94%
Capitalization 17 455 M 17 455 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,48x
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 16 500
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart CONAGRA BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Conagra Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONAGRA BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 38,18 $
Last Close Price 35,73 $
Spread / Highest target 23,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sean M. Connolly President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard H. Lenny Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas M. McGough Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Darren C. Serrao Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
David S. Marberger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONAGRA BRANDS, INC.-1.46%17 455
NESTLÉ S.A.-1.90%322 946
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.03%82 764
DANONE S.A2.46%43 925
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-2.08%41 496
GENERAL MILLS, INC.0.49%36 038
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ