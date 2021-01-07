Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Conagra Brands, Inc.    CAG

CONAGRA BRANDS, INC.

(CAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Conagra's profit forecast beat powered by at-home snacking demand

01/07/2021 | 07:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Conagra Brands Inc on Thursday forecast current-quarter profit above Wall Street estimates, betting that demand for its frozen dinners, cake mixes and gourmet popcorns will continue as the COVID-19 crisis lingers on.

Demand for packaged foods with long shelf lives, including frozen vegetables and cake mixes, has surged, as shuttered restaurants and the fear of contracting the virus forced shoppers into stocking their pantries and cooking at home more often.

The company, known for Slim Jim beef jerky and Birds Eye frozen vegetables, said it has seen a sustained increase in demand from its retail customers so far in the third quarter.

The company forecast adjusted earnings between 56 cents and 60 cents for the third quarter, largely above the estimates of 57 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

For the second quarter ended Nov. 29, organic sales rose 8.1% driven by more consumers eating snacks at home.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
All news about CONAGRA BRANDS, INC.
07:53aConagra's profit forecast beat powered by at-home snacking demand
RE
07:33aCONAGRA BRANDS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
07:32aCONAGRA BRANDS : Earnings Flash (CAG) CONAGRA BRANDS Reports Q2 EPS $0.81, vs. S..
MT
07:32aCONAGRA BRANDS : Earnings Flash (CAG) CONAGRA BRANDS Reports Q2 Revenue $3B, vs...
MT
07:31aCONAGRA BRANDS : Reports Strong Second Quarter Results
PR
07:21aBED, BATH & BEYOND, MICRON TECHNOLOG : What to Watch When the Market Opens
DJ
01/06CONAGRA BRANDS : Duncan Hines Launches New Line of EPIC Baking Kits
PR
01/05INSIDER TRENDS : ConAgra Brands Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
01/05CONAGRA BRANDS : Continues to See Strong Demand for Frozen Foods, Snacks in Fisc..
MT
01/05CONAGRA BRANDS : Credit Suisse Downgrades Conagra Brands to Underperform from Ne..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 941 M - -
Net income 2021 1 159 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 022 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 2,94%
Capitalization 17 455 M 17 455 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,42x
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 16 500
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart CONAGRA BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Conagra Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONAGRA BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 38,18 $
Last Close Price 35,73 $
Spread / Highest target 23,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sean M. Connolly President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard H. Lenny Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas M. McGough Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Darren C. Serrao Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
David S. Marberger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONAGRA BRANDS, INC.-1.46%17 455
NESTLÉ S.A.-1.90%322 946
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.03%82 764
DANONE S.A2.46%43 925
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-2.08%41 496
GENERAL MILLS, INC.0.49%36 038
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ