Conagra's profit forecast beat powered by at-home snacking demand

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Conagra Brands Inc on Thursday
forecast current-quarter profit above Wall Street estimates,
betting that demand for its frozen dinners, cake mixes and
gourmet popcorns will continue as the COVID-19 crisis lingers
on.
Demand for packaged foods with long shelf lives, including
frozen vegetables and cake mixes, has surged, as shuttered
restaurants and the fear of contracting the virus forced
shoppers into stocking their pantries and cooking at home more
often.
The company, known for Slim Jim beef jerky and Birds Eye
frozen vegetables, said it has seen a sustained increase in
demand from its retail customers so far in the third quarter.
The company forecast adjusted earnings between 56 cents and
60 cents for the third quarter, largely above the estimates of
57 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
For the second quarter ended Nov. 29, organic sales rose
8.1% driven by more consumers eating snacks at home.
