CUE THE CONFETTI : Canada's Beloved POGO™ turns 60 this summer
AQ
07/01Conagra Brands Launches Extensive Summer Line-up of New Product Innovation
AQ
CONAGRA BRANDS ANNOUNCES OPENING OF NEW STATE-OF-THE-ART BIRDS EYE VEGETABLE PROCESSING FACILITY; An investment of approximately $300 million in Waseca, Minn. facility will modernize production capabilities
AQ
Cue the Confetti: Canada's Beloved POGO™ turns 60 this summer

07/07/2022 | 09:03am EDT
TORONTO, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POGO, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. is celebrating its 60th anniversary with Canada this summer. After six decades of being one of the country’s most iconic snack brands that is asked for by name, POGO is excited to remind Canadians why it is the perfect snack for all occasions.

“POGO has been fueling the child inside us for the past 60 years and is one of the country’s most fun snacks that are proudly prepared here in Canada,” said Jonathan Yeh, Director of Marketing, Frozen Brands for Conagra Canada. “Canadians are now being encouraged to cue the confetti and share a taste of their childhood with their kids in celebration of POGO’s 60th birthday.”

This summer, POGO wants to take you back to the 60’s for that nostalgic, delicious, and comforting taste consumers crave. Restaurants Canada predicted that comfort food, popular throughout 2020, will remain in high demand. *

“POGO is one of those snacks that takes us back in time, and we can’t wait to hear how consumers are embracing the nostalgia with every bite,” said Yeh. “We can’t wait to celebrate this iconic brand with the country where it is prepared.”

POGO products contain no artificial colours and flavours and are available in the frozen section at grocery stores nationwide.

*David Klemt, 2021. http://krghospitality.com/2021/01/19/delivery-and-takeout-food-trends-for-2021-canada/

About Conagra Brands Canada
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago with a Canadian presence in Mississauga, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Orville Redenbacher’s®, Marie Callender's®, Hunt’s®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, POGO®, and VH®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.ca.

For more information, please contact:
MEDIA: Natasha Townsend - Harbinger Communications
ntownsend@harbingerideas.com


Income Statement Evolution
