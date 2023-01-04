Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Conagra Brands, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAG   US2058871029

CONAGRA BRANDS, INC.

(CAG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:53 2023-01-04 pm EST
38.59 USD   -0.61%
03:26pWheat Falls Further Led by Declines in Europe -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
01/03Wheat Futures Lower as Global Output Stabilizes -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
2022Evercore ISI Adjusts Price Target on Conagra Brands to $42 From $40, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wheat Falls Further Led by Declines in Europe -- Daily Grain Highlights

01/04/2023 | 03:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dan Molinski


--Wheat's most-active contract that expires in March fell 3.9%, to $7.45 1/2 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade on Wednesday, driven largely by falling prices in European markets and healthy domestic crops.

--Soybeans' March contract declined 0.6% to $14.83 1/2 a bushel.

--Corn for March fell 2.5% to $6.53 1/2 a bushel.


HIGHLIGHTS


Europe Stumbles: "Cereals have started the year in decline on Euronext, with operators expressing their fears concerning the competitiveness of Black Sea origins," says Agritel in a research note. "EU exports of soft wheat stood at 16.71 Mt on 1 January, up 6% compared to the previous campaign, at 15.79 Mt. France is the leading European exporter with 6.83 Mt, followed by Romania with 1.96 Mt and Germany with 1.88 Mt."

Russian Rivalry: Some of wheat's downward pressure is also coming from an onslaught of foreign competitors at a time when demand may be weakening as the Federal Reserve pursues higher interest rates to cool down the economy. Terry Reilly at Futures International attributes wheat's price-declines this week to "ongoing Russia competition and strong December Western Australia wheat exports. Three import tenders were announced overnight."

U.S. Crops Healthy: Beyond the bearish knock-on effects from Europe's lower prices, U.S. grains markets are also facing downward price pressure because many regions' crops are doing quite well, meaning supplies aren't a concern, Agritel added. It said that while Kansas wheat crops are struggling a bit compared to late November, "the decline in Kansas crop rating is offset by significant improvements in other regions, such as Colorado."


INSIGHT


Pressure-Cooked Corn: "Corn started the year under pressure," said Doug Bergman at RCM Alternatives in an early-morning note that correctly predicted more follow-through to the downside in today's trading action, as the market corrected from overbought conditions. Bergman did say, however, that buyers may be waiting to jump back in before long.


AHEAD


--Conagra Brands Inc. will release its second-quarter 2023 earnings report at 7:30 a.m. ET Thursday.

--The EIA will release its weekly ethanol production and stocks report at 11 a.m. ET Thursday.

--The USDA will release its weekly export sales report at 8:30 a.m. ET Friday.

--The CFTC will release its weekly Commitment of Traders report at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday.


Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-23 1525ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
CONAGRA BRANDS, INC. -0.62% 38.5925 Delayed Quote.0.34%
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.92% 672.25 End-of-day quote.-1.18%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -2.50% 539.7316 Real-time Quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -0.59% 588.982 Real-time Quote.0.00%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.40% 476.6 End-of-day quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.53% 72.65 Delayed Quote.-1.38%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.58% 779.5 End-of-day quote.0.00%
All news about CONAGRA BRANDS, INC.
03:26pWheat Falls Further Led by Declines in Europe -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
01/03Wheat Futures Lower as Global Output Stabilizes -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
2022Evercore ISI Adjusts Price Target on Conagra Brands to $42 From $40, Maintains Outperfo..
MT
2022Conagra brands announces quarterly dividend payment
PR
2022Conagra Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend, Payable on March 2, 2023
CI
2022North American Morning Briefing: Futures Rise -2-
DJ
2022Morgan Stanley Upgrades Conagra Brands to Overweight From Equalweight, Adjusts Price Ta..
MT
2022Jana ratchets up pressure on Freshpet, recruits Schmidt to campaign
RE
2022It just doesn't add up
MS
2022Deutsche Bank Downgrades Conagra Brands to Sell From Hold, Adjusts Price Target to $34 ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CONAGRA BRANDS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12 242 M - -
Net income 2023 843 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 601 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,5x
Yield 2023 3,30%
Capitalization 18 609 M 18 609 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
EV / Sales 2024 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 18 000
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart CONAGRA BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Conagra Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONAGRA BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 38,83 $
Average target price 38,71 $
Spread / Average Target -0,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean M. Connolly President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David S. Marberger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard H. Lenny Non-Executive Chairman
Tracy Schaefer Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas M. McGough Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CONAGRA BRANDS, INC.0.34%18 609
NESTLÉ S.A.1.66%320 705
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.60%90 472
KRAFT HEINZ0.17%49 953
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY0.00%49 248
GENERAL MILLS, INC.0.00%49 067